Trump accuses Democrats of ‘trying to steal an election’ with mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of conspiring to steal an election at a hastily arranged news conference held at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

And angry Trump lashed out at Democrats for seeking to allow voting by mail in the November election.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s press conference, where he questioned if Democrats love America:

“They want to try to steal this election, because frankly it’s the only way they can win this election,” Trump says with regard to Democratic priorities in economic relief bill. Talks on the bill have failed. pic.twitter.com/T4nFFtj5nP — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 8, 2020

NOW: @realDonaldTrump in Bedminster calls news conference ostensibly to sign stimulus EOs but… so far has used time to accuse Dems of trying to steal Nov elex and his rival of trying to tear down an un-erected border wall — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) August 8, 2020

The president’s message to the country this Saturday.

-“Cryin Chuck” and “Crazy Nancy”

-Democrats “want to steal the election.”

-“These people, I honestly don’t believe they love our country.” pic.twitter.com/H87Nu93dL7 — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) August 8, 2020

President Trump claims that Sen. Bernie Sanders has pushed former VP Biden so far to the left that Biden is even more left wing that Sanders. (Biden is a moderate who disagrees deeply w/Sanders on several policies, esp healthcare. Sander is a self-described democratic socialist) — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) August 8, 2020

"Like in Nevada, it's such a disaster."

Trump says Nevada doesn't want to have signature verification.

Secretary of State's office tells me they do verify. More than 10k ballots rejected during primary. — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) August 8, 2020

Trump's paying golf club clients standing in back of his press conference are chortling and playing along with his various colourful insults of opponents and lurid warnings about the future if his opponents win. The press conference is already turning into a very mini-rally. — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) August 8, 2020

Trump doesn’t seem to understand the legislative process. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) August 8, 2020

I assume the Secret Service is currently restraining the Bedminster bartenders who are instinctively trying to get Trump to hand over his car keys. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 8, 2020

This “press conference” is a campaign rally – complete audience of supporters in the back who laugh at his jokes and boo the press. President Trump listing grievances against Dems, bashes Biden, provides little info for tens of millions of Americans in limbo over covid relief. pic.twitter.com/3xvJ2FXTfP — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 8, 2020