Trump accuses Twitter of being ‘negative’ against Republicans — ‘especially’ him — after top trend highlights his failures

President Donald Trump is accusing the Twitter and its executive of being biased against Republicans, especially him, despite no evidence and the fact that for years he has been allowed to violate the social media platform’s terms of service with impunity.

“It’s never a real Twitter Trending,” Trump said, on Twitter, referring to the top issues people are tweeting about. “It’s Twitter Executive’s Choice. Only negative on Republican voices, especially mine!”

Trump’s accusation comes just as “AND GOT CAUGHT” was trending on Twitter, highlighting Trump’s failures. It was in response to Trump’s own tweet, a lie, that he posted Wednesday night as former President Barack Obama was speaking at the Democratic Convention.

YOU LIED TO MUELLER, AND GOT CAUGHT! JR, JARED, AND STEVE BANNON GOT CAUGHT, TOO. ALL 3 HAD CRIMINAL REFERRALS, AND CORRUPT BILL BARR SQUASHED THE CHARGES! The truth WILL come out! Ticktock, mofo. pic.twitter.com/ntGEIz4jTc — Liz (@LizNBntown) August 20, 2020

I’ll sincerely never understand why this is so hard for the rubes to follow. They were spying on foreign enemies. Full stop. Your campaign just happened to be on the other end of every call, and got caught. https://t.co/BnW5xwOSHD — Ben. No More, No Less. (@BJS_quire) August 20, 2020

you tried to stop mail in voting by destroying the post office and got caught pic.twitter.com/arFiodsZ1V — tegi ortega (@tegiortega) August 20, 2020

Your campaign colluded with Russians AND GOT CAUGHT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/pOwXtxab5J — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 20, 2020

trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, has asked Palm Beach County to defer some of the $88,338 monthly rent it pays to lease public land, citing hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic AND GOT CAUGHT — ~ (@LadyKenai) August 20, 2020

Trump’s campaign accepted help from Russia and got caught. The Mueller Report said: pic.twitter.com/ppnKqe9FL6 — JRehling (@JRehling) August 20, 2020

Trump colluded with Russia AND GOT CAUGHT TRUMP: RUSSIA IF YOU’RE LISTENING Manafort was in secret comms w a Russian intel officer and provided (then covered-up) internal Trump strategy / polling — hugely valuable to Moscow’s targeting US elections pic.twitter.com/lpbj70Lx5b — Andy (@ACNickel) August 20, 2020

You frequently hung out with a Pedophile AND GOT CAUGHT pic.twitter.com/DZGzWH8yxA — Bobbi (@Morky2016) August 20, 2020

Russian bots were posting pro-Trump tweets until one of them accidentally posted its location in Russia AND GOT CAUGHT. pic.twitter.com/zabAVa8alt — JRehling (@JRehling) August 20, 2020

