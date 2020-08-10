Quantcast
Trump administration says US would share COVID vaccine with world after America’s needs are met

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, Fox News reported that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is offering to share any potential COVID-19 vaccine with other countries, after it stabilizes public health in the United States.

“The U.S. will share any coronavirus vaccine it develops with the globe after American needs are met, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday during a visit to Taiwan,” reported Evie Fordham.

“Our first priority of course is to develop and produce enough quantity of safe and effective FDA-approved vaccines and therapeutics for use in the United States,” said Azar. “But we anticipate having capacity that, once those needs are satisfied, those products would be available in the world community according to fair and equitable distributions that we would consult in the international community on … After our departure from the WHO, we will work with others in the world community to find the appropriate vehicles for continuing to support, on a multilateral and bilateral basis, global public health on the order that the United States has done in the past.”

Multiple American companies, including Moderna and Novavax, are currently rushing to develop a vaccine.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
