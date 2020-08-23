Trump adviser: ‘Solid people’ like Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller haven’t been arrested
Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller noted on Sunday that President Donald Trump employs a number of “solid people” who have not been arrested or convicted during his presidency.
While appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd questioned Miller about the arrest of former Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon, who has been accused of defrauding donors of a charity which claimed it was building a border wall.
Miller sought to distance the campaign from Bannon.
“It looks like this investigation was going along before the podcast even started — the podcast and radio show that I co-hosted with Steve,” Miller said. “These allegations are very serious and I hope that Steve has some good answers for the things that he’s been accused of. It’s not something that I worked on.”
Todd pointed out that a number of Trump associates have been charged or convicted since the president took office, including Bannon, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone.
“The president seems to surround himself with people with shady instincts,” the NBC host said.
“I disagree,” Miller replied. “I think you take a look at the great people President Trump has surrounded himself with, some of the brilliant women and some of the brilliant leaders that we have within this administration, some of our cabinet members.”
“And I would say that, overall, the president has had a very good track record of hiring excellent people,” he continued. “There are a number of the folks on the list you pointed out there, Chuck, who have made some serious mistakes in their life and it had nothing to do with President Trump.”
He added: “Take a look at his senior staff at the White House, whether it be Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, whether it be Kellyanne Conway. Look at people like Jeron Smith and Stephen Miller. These are solid people who I think work very hard for the American people every day. I’m proud to call them teammates in this broader pro-Trump effort.”
‘I regret it’: Republican C-SPAN caller tells RNC spokesperson she won’t cast another vote for Trump
A Republican voter explained to RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington on Sunday why she no longer supports President Donald Trump because of his response to COVID-19.
During an appearance on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, a woman from Texas named Rosie admitted that she had voted for Trump in 2016.
"I feel right now that this young lady, Elizabeth, isn't strong enough and knows enough to defend a Republican Party," the woman said. "I did vote for Mr. Trump and, afterwards, I regretted it. Because in the beginning, if she pays attention... he has done lots of mistakes."
Ex-RNC head drops the mic on Trump voters in epic rant: ‘You’re stupid — you’re getting played’
Former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele went off on supporters of Donald Trump on Sunday morning, saying they are "stupid" for continuing to stand by him after three and a half years.
Sitting in on a panel with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, the normally staid Steele was asked about the upcoming Republican National Convention before going on an extended -- and frequently sarcastic -- diatribe.
"Michael Steele, do you have any hope that that's what we're actually going to hear out of the Republican Convention?" host Capehart asked.
"Hell no! That ain't happening. Come on?" Steele exclaimed. "Donald Trump is speaking every night. What do you think Donald Trump is going to say every night?"
Jared Kushner admonished by CNN host for blowing off multiple voter fraud studies with an anecdote
Appearing on CNN on Sunday Morning, White House adviser Jared Kushner was pulled up short by host Fareed Zakaria when he attempted to dismiss voluminous reports concluding massive voter fraud is a myth with an anecdote about a friend in New Jersey who received two ballots in the mail.
Noting the Trump administration's complaints that the only way the president can lose in November is through voter fraud, host Zakaria presented Trump's son-in-law with a list of studies that have proven it doesn't happen.
A smirking Kushner attempted to dismiss them all by sharing an anecdote.
"I'm going to read them to you, Jared," the host began. " He [Trump] talked extensively about the dangers of mail-in voting and the fraud that comes from it. the first slide I'm happy to send you by email is the list of the literally dozens of studies that have been done on voter fraud, all of which have concluded there is none."