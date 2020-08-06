Quantcast
Trump advisers warned foreign nations the president was unpredictable and might declare war: new book

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump’s advisers were afraid to give him military options to resolve conflicts — and warned hostile foreign powers that the president was unpredictable and might declare war.

“These accounts are contained in my upcoming book, ‘The Madman Theory: Trump Takes on the World,’ which will be published August 11 by Harper Collins,” reported Jim Sciutto. “‘We used to only think of Kim Jong Un as unpredictable. Now we had Trump as unpredictable,’ Joseph Yun, who served as President Trump’s special representative for North Korea policy until 2018, told me. ‘And I would communicate that.’ Yun recalled that during the worsening standoff with North Korea in 2017, the Pentagon hesitated to give the President a broad range of military options, concerned that he might indeed order a major military attack on the North.”

The president’s bellicosity on Iran reportedly also alarmed officials.

“Earlier, in September 2018, when a handful of mortar shells struck near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone causing no casualties or serious damage, Pentagon officials were surprised when they received a call from a senior official on the National Security Council demanding military options for the President to retaliate against Iran. That NSC official said the President wanted to know immediately how and when the United States could respond,” said the report. Pentagon officials were reportedly “dumbfounded,” with Gen. Paul Selva briefly muting the conference call and asking his colleagues, “is this a joke?”

Ultimately, the Trump administration has managed to avoid getting involved in new wars, although there have been a number of close calls, with the president getting into a war of words with “little Rocket Man” Kim Jong Un, and killing Iranian general Qassim Suleimani in a strike.

Breaking Banner

Stimulus negotiations collapse as Mark Meadows slammed the table and walked out: Nancy Pelosi

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

The White House and Congress remain trillions of dollars apart on the next coronavirus stimulus bill.

Speaking Nancy Pelosi told reporters following a three-hour negotiation meeting that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows slammed the table and walked out of the meeting, to which Pelosi replied that the Trump administration was slamming the table on our children.

Here's some of what capitol hill correspondents tweeted following the end of the meeting:

Pelosi: "We're very far apart. It's very unfortunate"

Breaking Banner

Feds seizing allegedly laundered assets from Ukrainian oligarch Giuliani asked for Biden dirt

Published

59 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the Justice Department is moving to seize assets from a Ukrainian oligarch who was involved in the scandal that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment — and who is now accused of laundering billions of dollars in stolen money from a bank he once owned.

"A complaint filed by the Justice Department that seeks to seize commercial properties in Texas and Kentucky from Ihor Kolomoisky and his business partner, Gennadiy Boholiubov, alleges that the pair moved billions through various companies to 'thoroughly disguise their nature, source, ownership, and control,'" reported Madeline Charbonneau.

2020 Election

Susan Rice divested herself of Netflix stock options — could it be a sign she is Biden’s VP pick?

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice exercised her Netflix stock options on Tuesday.

Rice, who was appointed to the streaming video company's board of directors in 2018, filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission showing that she sold about $300,000 in the transactions.

The financial move occurred as former Vice President is close to announcing his choice of running mate, Rice is considered a leading contender for the position.

Other VP contenders reportedly include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-MN).

