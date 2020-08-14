Trump advisor’s attempt to mock Kamala Harris boomerangs as The Simpsons releases new video
This week, Jenna Ellis — a senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign — has been quick to attack Sen. Kamala Harris, who former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen as his running mate. In one of her attacks, Ellis unfavorably compared Harris to the fictional Marge Simpson character on the animated sitcom “The Simpsons” — and the show responded with a humorous cartoon in which the character speaks out.
In the short cartoon, “Marge Simpson” is heard saying, “I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”
Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf
— TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020
On “The Simpsons,” the Lisa Simpson character is the daughter of Marge and Homer Simpson.
“Marge Simpson,” in the cartoon, goes on to say, “As an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”
2020 Election
Trump advisor’s attempt to mock Kamala Harris boomerangs as The Simpsons releases new video
This week, Jenna Ellis — a senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign — has been quick to attack Sen. Kamala Harris, who former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen as his running mate. In one of her attacks, Ellis unfavorably compared Harris to the fictional Marge Simpson character on the animated sitcom “The Simpsons” — and the show responded with a humorous cartoon in which the character speaks out.
In the short cartoon, “Marge Simpson” is heard saying, “I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”
2020 Election
Trump is sabotaging more than just the US Postal Service as he bumbles towards catastrophe
I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is the word “sabotage” is being used more often and with more feeling by leading Democrats and liberals than I have witnessed since the president took office. This is an important development. Too few Americans appreciate the depth of Donald Trump’s malice. If there’s a way to betray the republic, he will find it. The more people understand this, the more prepared they will be when this chapter in our history comes to an end—if it comes to an end.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
2020 Election
‘I haven’t been blunt’: Trump defends attacks on ‘nasty’ Kamala Harris, invokes racist slur against Elizabeth Warren
President Donald Trump refused to accept responsibility for calling sitting U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, a "Mad Woman," "nasty," "angry," "radical," and “condescending.”
Confronted with just a few of his attacks Friday afternoon in a press conference Trump pushed back against the reporter's charges.
"I haven't been blunt," Trump insisted, falsely, as CNN's fact checker noted: