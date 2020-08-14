Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump advisor’s attempt to mock Kamala Harris boomerangs as The Simpsons releases new video

Published

1 min ago

on

Marge Simpson of The Simpsons next to Democratic senator Kamala Harris. (Screenshot, Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock.com)

This week, Jenna Ellis — a senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign — has been quick to attack Sen. Kamala Harris, who former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen as his running mate. In one of her attacks, Ellis unfavorably compared Harris to the fictional Marge Simpson character on the animated sitcom “The Simpsons” — and the show responded with a humorous cartoon in which the character speaks out.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the short cartoon, “Marge Simpson” is heard saying, “I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

On “The Simpsons,” the Lisa Simpson character is the daughter of Marge and Homer Simpson.

“Marge Simpson,” in the cartoon, goes on to say, “As an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump advisor’s attempt to mock Kamala Harris boomerangs as The Simpsons releases new video

Published

1 min ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

This week, Jenna Ellis — a senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign — has been quick to attack Sen. Kamala Harris, who former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen as his running mate. In one of her attacks, Ellis unfavorably compared Harris to the fictional Marge Simpson character on the animated sitcom “The Simpsons” — and the show responded with a humorous cartoon in which the character speaks out.

In the short cartoon, “Marge Simpson” is heard saying, “I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is sabotaging more than just the US Postal Service as he bumbles towards catastrophe

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is the word “sabotage” is being used more often and with more feeling by leading Democrats and liberals than I have witnessed since the president took office. This is an important development. Too few Americans appreciate the depth of Donald Trump’s malice. If there’s a way to betray the republic, he will find it. The more people understand this, the more prepared they will be when this chapter in our history comes to an end—if it comes to an end.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘I haven’t been blunt’: Trump defends attacks on ‘nasty’ Kamala Harris, invokes racist slur against Elizabeth Warren

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump refused to accept responsibility for calling sitting U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, a "Mad Woman," "nasty," "angry," "radical," and “condescending.”

Confronted with just a few of his attacks Friday afternoon in a press conference Trump pushed back against the reporter's charges.

"I haven't been blunt," Trump insisted, falsely, as CNN's fact checker noted:

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image