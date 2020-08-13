Quantcast
Trump ally heading the USPS is threatening to ‘disenfranchise voters’: former top Postal Service official

Published

16 mins ago

on

A former top United States Postal Service official is warning that Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general who is also a Trump donor and ally, is implementing changes at the agency could “disenfranchise” voters, according to The Guardian.

“Amid reports of significant mail delays, Ronald Stroman, who stepped down earlier this year as the second in command at USPS, said he was concerned about the speed and timing of changes that appeared to be implemented after Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general, took office in June,” The Guardian reports. “USPS faces a financial crisis and every postmaster general is interested in cost savings and efficiency, Stroman said, but the question was how to balance those changes with the public’s needs.”

Stroman said that his concern is not only because the actions are taking place during a pandemic, “but a couple of months before an election with enormous consequences.”

“If you can’t right the ship, if you can’t correct these fast enough, the consequence is not just, OK, people don’t get their mail, it’s that you disenfranchise people … Making these changes this close to an election is a high-risk proposition,” he said.

While some mail delays could have been due to worker shortages because of the pandemic, concern increased when DeJoy took over the agency and began prohibiting overtime and ordering postal workers to leave mail behind at processing plants if it would cause them to leave late.

Read the full report over at The Guardian.


‘It’s all madness’: Trump administration showered tiny charter school with 37,500 masks as Americans struggled to obtain one

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

The Trump administration's rollout of emergency medical equipment was so chaotic that one Florida charter school was deluged with tens of thousands of masks while hospitals went begging.

The administration ordered 650 million cloth masks as part of a $675 million program in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, but a STAT review of those efforts found 37,500 masks were sent to that 140-student charter school.

Trump’s staff keeps undercutting his comments about his payroll tax plot: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has claimed that everything will be fine with the removal of the payroll tax, which funds the Social Security trust fund, because he will just throw money in from the general fund. But according to Trump staff, he's confused.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that businesses aren't sure what to do because it would cause more difficulty on their side. The idea, however, isn't a law and it likely won't be enforced until Congress passes such a law, which isn't likely to happen since both sides oppose it.

