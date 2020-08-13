Trump announces ‘historic peace agreement’ between Israel and the United Arab Emirates
In a joint statement, Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said they had spoken on Thursday “and agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”
Israeli and UAE delegations will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security and the establishment of reciprocal embassies, they said.
“At the request of President Trump with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world,” the statement said.
“The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal,” it added.
Countries tighten rules as world coronavirus deaths pass 750,000
The total number of people killed by the novel coronavirus around the world passed 750,000 on Thursday, with some countries toughening control measures as caseloads once again creep up.
The Latin America and the Caribbean region remains the global epicenter, accounting for almost one-third of all deaths and housing two of the worst-affected countries -- Mexico and Brazil.
However, fear is growing in other regions of new spikes, with countries including New Zealand and Italy tightening measures in a bid to secure hard-won gains in fighting the virus, which has now infected more than 20 million worldwide.
Humans off the hook? Climate change killed woolly rhinos, says study
A woolly brown rhinoceros that weighed two tons once roamed northeastern Siberia before mysteriously disappearing around 14,000 years ago.
Was its demise caused by humans, or the warming climate of the time?
A new study by a Swedish and Russian team of scientists who examined DNA fragments from the remains of 14 of these prehistoric mammals lets our species off the hook.
They say the population of the animal -- also known by its scientific name Coelodonta antiquitatis -- remained stable for millennia as they lived alongside humans, before dropping sharply toward the end of the last ice age.
‘It’s all madness’: Trump administration showered tiny charter school with 37,500 masks as Americans struggled to obtain one
The Trump administration's rollout of emergency medical equipment was so chaotic that one Florida charter school was deluged with tens of thousands of masks while hospitals went begging.
The administration ordered 650 million cloth masks as part of a $675 million program in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, but a STAT review of those efforts found 37,500 masks were sent to that 140-student charter school.