Trump appears to be ‘looking for excuses not to contain this virus’: medical expert

During an appearance on CNN this Monday, professor of tropical medicine Dr. Peter Hotez addressed the fact that President Trump is once again pushing the malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine as a promising treatment for coronavirus — a claim that has been repeatedly debunked by medical experts and fact checkers.

“The problem is this,” Hotez said. “The President and the White House seem to be looking for excuses not to contain this virus.”

“Things have been spiraling out of control now for a few weeks,” he continued, pointing out that the virus will likely kill upwards of 300,000 people by the end of the year.

“There’s nothing holding that train back even though we can do this,” he said.

