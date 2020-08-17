Trump-appointed judge says it’s constitutional for businesses to refuse LGBTQ customers
Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Justin Reed Walker ruled on Friday that it’s perfectly constitutional for a Christian photographer in Louisville, Kentucky to refuse service to same-sex couples even though the city has an ordinance prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination and even though no gay couples have actually asked the photographer to take pictures of anything for them.
In his ruling, the judge wrote that “Christian” photographer Chelsey Walker cannot be compelled to take photos of same-sex weddings, even though she offers her photography as a public business, because her photos are “art” and art is a form of “speech.” Therefore, no government can force people to make any speech against their will. The judge said that requiring her to take photos of gay weddings would also go against Walker’s religious beliefs.
“Just as gay and lesbian Americans cannot be treated as social outcasts or as inferior in dignity and worth,” the judge wrote, “neither can Americans ‘with a deep faith that requires them to do things passing legislative majorities might find unseemly or uncouth.”
In 2019, Nelson asked the Louisville District Court to issue an injunction ensuring that she never has to comply with the city’s Fairness Ordinance. She said she worried about being sued if she marketed her business and the city became aware of her refusal to shoot same-sex marriages. She was represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a right-wing Christian legal defense counsel that is regularly behind anti-LGBTQ lawsuits meant to challenge any expanse of non-discrimination laws or queer civil rights.
If the judge’s legal “reasoning” sounds familiar, it’s because it’s nearly the exact same argument that the Trump Administration used in a U.S. Supreme Court amicus brief in defense of the Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Colorado bakery that in 2012 refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple.
“An artist cannot be forced to paint, a musician cannot be forced to play and a poet cannot be forced to write,” the Department of Justice’s amicus brief said. The brief asserted that public accommodation non-discrimination laws (like Lousiville’s Fairness Ordinance) are supposed to apply only to goods and services (like dispensing pharmaceutical medicine or renting hotel rooms) and not to artistic creations that are “expressly communicative” like wedding cakes and wedding photography.
As Hornet explained, “If public accommodation laws require a baker to make a cake for a gay wedding, the brief argues, then they could also potentially force a freelance designer to design fliers for a neo-Nazi group or the Westboro Baptist Church.”
The brief went on to say that opposing racism and misogyny is different from opposing homophobia because the Supreme Court has not yet ruled that “eradicating private individuals’ opposition to same-sex marriage is a uniquely compelling interest” — thats because gay marriage had only been legal nationwide for a few years.
But the fact is that the government does have a compelling interest to uphold the Fourteenth Amendment ensuring that all individuals are treated equally under the law rather than allowing individuals to deny same-sex couples the same treatment as everyone else.
The case may be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court which is the ADF’s goal. They keep filing these lawsuits in hopes that the conservative-leaning courts will help strike down LGBTQ anti-discrimination ordinances nationwide.
2020 Election
Morning Joe ridicules Susan Collins after Trump makes her look like a fool again
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) -- along with several other GOP lawmakers -- was raked over the coals by MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough on Monday morning for their part in leaving Donald Trump in office which has now led to him trying to steal the November election by trying to cripple the Post Office.
Using the president's own words last Friday that he was withholding funds from the USPS in order to disrupt mail-in voting, the MSNBC host reminded the Maine Republican of her comments after the president's Senate impeachment trial that he had "learned his lesson."
"Let me give you a quote that every American needs to hear and Postmaster General [Louis] DeJoy needs to hear because he's part of a conspiracy to disenfranchise millions of voters," Scarborough began. "I don't know how that feels for him and the board members whose pictures we will be putting up the next several weeks, I don't know how that feels for him two or three months before an election. I can tell you, it's going to sting in the years that follow the elections. I know he's [DeJoy] got this 15,000 square foot house that he calls the castle, can't hide in it. you can't hide from history. When the guy you're working for, who wants you to disenfranchise millions of voters and Donald Trump doesn't give a damn what people think of him, but you probably do, your wife probably does, she served honorably under George W. Bush."
2020 Election
Top Dems demand Postmaster General DeJoy testify, citing ‘grave threat’ to ‘our very democracy’
The "Postal Service is a public institution that both serves and belongs to every person in our nation."
Top Democrats on Sunday demanded Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testify before Congress next week and accused the "Trump mega-donor" of having "acted as an accomplice in the president's campaign to cheat in the election, as he launches sweeping new operational changes that degrade delivery standards and delay the mail."
The joint statement came from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Oversight Committeee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, and ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Gary C. Peters. It called for Chairman of the USPS Board of Governors Robert Duncan to also appear before lawmakers.
Breaking Banner
Trump is acting like an ‘autocrat’ with his attacks on Post Office: Admiral who oversaw bin Laden raid
The retired admiral who oversaw the raid that killed terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden is accusing President Donald Trump of acting like an "autocrat" with his efforts to undermine the United States Postal Service.
Writing in the Washington Post, Ret. Adm. William McRaven argues that the president is deliberately trying to undermine every institution in American life for his own political benefit.