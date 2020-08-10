Trump asks judge to block NYC grand jury from seeing tax filings after Supreme Court strikes down immunity
Attorneys for President Donald Trump this week asked a Manhattan federal judge not to allow a New York grand jury to review his financial information.
According to Bloomberg, Trump’s attorneys made the request on behalf of the president on Monday.
Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. have hinted that the president is being investigated for hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and other possible fraud.
The Supreme Court allowed the case to move forward earlier this year after ruling that the president does not have “absolute immunity” from subpoenas or criminal prosecution.
NEW: Trump urges a judge to block NYC grand jury from reviewing his tax filings, after US Supreme Court ruled he doesn’t have absolute immunity from criminal investigations, @BobVanVoris reports. Trump's arguing subpoena to his accounting firm seeks too much info, is harassment.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 10, 2020
#BREAKING @realDonaldTrump believes “he’s entitled to discovery” specifically Grand Jury proceedings
The TARGET of a criminal investigation demand access to Grand Jury Materials <—😂
This brief is heavy on histrionics but devoid of meritorious argumentshttps://t.co/N6Kp3kV364 pic.twitter.com/GZFQzAy9Xn
— File411 (@File411) August 10, 2020
Oh @realDonaldTrump thanks for reminding voters that you:
-fathered 5 children from 3 separate women
-thrice married
-paid back @MichaelCohen212 from checks written in the Oval Office.
-had at least TWO extramarital affairs.
On Brand #FakeChristianTrump https://t.co/N6Kp3kV364 pic.twitter.com/nEFqnZjFTG
— File411 (@File411) August 10, 2020
