Trump attempts to give his supporters a ‘pardon’ — but doesn’t know what he’s talking about

President Donald Trump on Monday had a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin as he seeks to take the spotlight away from the Democratic National Committee Convention being held virtually and in Milwaukee.

Trump said that his supporters were violating COVID-19 regulations but that it was okay.

“I hereby grant you a pardon,” Trump told the group.

However, the president of the United States can only pardon individuals for violating federal law — he does not have any power to pardon anyone for violating state law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Force One at Oshkosh Wisconsin and serving as a backdrop for this campaign organized event. That is a tool only incumbents can use. pic.twitter.com/M1TeiFw3xM — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 17, 2020