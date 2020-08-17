Trump attempts to give his supporters a ‘pardon’ — but doesn’t know what he’s talking about
President Donald Trump on Monday had a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin as he seeks to take the spotlight away from the Democratic National Committee Convention being held virtually and in Milwaukee.
Trump said that his supporters were violating COVID-19 regulations but that it was okay.
“I hereby grant you a pardon,” Trump told the group.
However, the president of the United States can only pardon individuals for violating federal law — he does not have any power to pardon anyone for violating state law.
Air Force One at Oshkosh Wisconsin and serving as a backdrop for this campaign organized event. That is a tool only incumbents can use. pic.twitter.com/M1TeiFw3xM
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 17, 2020
“I hereby grant you a pardon” the president says to the crowd here after saying they are not supposed to hold a rally due to covid. pic.twitter.com/87p62jpQyk
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 17, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
2020 Election
