Trump backtracks on Florida mail-in voting: ‘I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he wanted “all” people to vote by mail in Florida.
“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”
Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020
The president’s tweet comes after he spent weeks attacking mail-in voting. Florida is the state where Trump is expected to vote.
Kansas Republicans frustrated with Trump for ignoring party turmoil: report
With Kansas Republican voters going to the polls on Tuesday to pick a nominee to run for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts, GOP leaders in the state are expressing frustration with Donald Trump for refusing to endorse the candidate preferred by local party leaders which could lead to a highly controversial candidate getting the nod.
According to the Huffington Post, the Republican leadership in Kansas would prefer Rep. Roger Marshall be the November nominee but may be stuck with former Trump nominee Kris Kobach who, polls show, would drive away many conservative voters.
‘It’s worse than ever’: White House has someone new to blame for Trump’s downward spiral
According to a report from Politico, a substantial number of Republican insiders now see no way for Donald Trump to turn around his re-election campaign before November.
With less than 100 days to go before the election and his polling numbers in free-fall, the president has been getting input from unofficial advisers like former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) who have urged him to use some of the campaign tricks that served him well in 2016 -- but others close to the president say they won't work this time.