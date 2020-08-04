Quantcast
Trump backtracks on Florida mail-in voting: 'I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail'

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he wanted “all” people to vote by mail in Florida.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

The president’s tweet comes after he spent weeks attacking mail-in voting. Florida is the state where Trump is expected to vote.


