Trump buried in scorn for latest coronavirus briefing: ‘It’s getting to be pretty Soviet around here’

On Monday, President Donald Trump delivered another White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, during which he claimed his administration was making significant progress, even while calling once again for schools to reopen and end lockdowns.

The president’s message was derided by commenters on social media.

#Trump claims Telehealth is something his administration set up years ago, first for the VA and now for everybody else. Says he's making sure it's here to stay. Lie. Lie. BS lie. #Briefing — snarke (@snarke) August 3, 2020

Gaslighter-In-Chief Trump is making things worse. #VoteHimOut — Straightforward (@conservatismtlk) August 3, 2020

Uh, is this briefing Trumps healthcare plan? He’s extending Telehealth. — StaceyAnn (@staceychassc) August 3, 2020

It's getting to be pretty Soviet around here, when every day Trump announces "significant progress" against the virus, which never seems to go away. The next five-year plan is definitely going to see record grain harvests in Kazakhstan, I'm reliably told… — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 3, 2020

Starting now : Trump needs tv time to stroke his fragile ego, air his grievances , lie , Bragg about shit that isn’t true , down play the virus , pump up Hydro, and say he knows more than infectious disease medical doctors who never cheated on their SATS. — Make America Normal Again💛🇺🇸💙 (@use2_beSane) August 3, 2020

So funny that you are on board the "wear a mask" train…FINALLY. Took long enough. @realDonaldTrump — Jennifer Wilen (@jen_pin) August 3, 2020

Trump is just beyond boring. He's about to lap boring in the boring race for the second time just during this "press briefing" — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) August 3, 2020

Apparently, the theme for today's briefing is that no one else has ever thought anyone could do what Trump has done. — The Owl Is Wise 🦉 (@TheOwlSpeaks) August 3, 2020

Trump is sounding like a rambling idiot at his coronavirus briefing right now. — Ty Clark (@TyGuyClark) August 3, 2020

