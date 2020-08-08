Quantcast
Trump burned to the ground for Bedminster ‘rally’ to sign executive orders

43 mins ago

President Donald Trump held a news conference at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Saturday.

The president signed four executive orders — which he erroneously referred to as bills — but experts are unsure as to the legality of Trump’s moves.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the press conference:

This “press conference” is a campaign rally - complete audience of supporters in the back who laugh at his jokes and boo the press. President Trump listing grievances against Dems, bashes Biden, provides little info for tens of millions of Americans in limbo over covid relief. pic.twitter.com/3xvJ2FXTfP

