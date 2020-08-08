Trump burned to the ground for Bedminster ‘rally’ to sign executive orders

President Donald Trump held a news conference at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Saturday.

The president signed four executive orders — which he erroneously referred to as bills — but experts are unsure as to the legality of Trump’s moves.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the press conference:

This “press conference” is a campaign rally – complete audience of supporters in the back who laugh at his jokes and boo the press. President Trump listing grievances against Dems, bashes Biden, provides little info for tens of millions of Americans in limbo over covid relief. pic.twitter.com/3xvJ2FXTfP — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I assume the Secret Service is currently restraining the Bedminster bartenders who are instinctively trying to get Trump to hand over his car keys. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 8, 2020

President Trump, confoundingly and wrongly, continues to refer to what he is signing — an executive action — as "a bill" and "an act." He is not signing something lawmakers have passed. — David Gura (@davidgura) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump falsely claims that Democrats have not wanted to "do anything protecting people from eviction" — not only have they consistently supported extending the moratorium but they've also urged emergency rental assistance. — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) August 8, 2020

President Trump just claimed if he’s re-elected in November, he will “forgive” the pay roll tax payment, which his executive action will allow workers to delay. He does not have the power to do that. Congress does. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

FACT CHECK: @JoshNBCNews: "On border wall: "POTUS talking about how the border wall would be finished around the end of the year-We know very little of the new wall construction has actually occurred since President Trump took office." @MSNBC — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I cannot believe and we should not accept that networks are continuing to run what are effectively infomercials for Donald Trump. Infomercials in which he repeatedly lies and takes credit for things @BarackObama and @JoeBiden did. When does this STOP? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If you can't accomplish anything, just claim someone else's accomplishments. ***

WATCH: Trump flees Bedminster press conference after reporter busts him for lying about veterans https://t.co/ubNzjbog8C — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) August 8, 2020

Trump doesn’t seem to understand the legislative process. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They have him do these signings so he feels like he’s doing something, but he just looks like a fool Sign your meaningless paper, Mr. President. 😂 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 8, 2020

The memorandum on financial relief/weekly assistance relies on the Stafford Act and would require using disaster relief. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Green New Deal is childish,” ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ says during a press conference in which he has unloaded on Democrats and suggested a win by Biden would lead to a stock market crash. pic.twitter.com/lYb7tI96sr — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 8, 2020

Trump says the pandemic lockdown has revealed marriages that people thought were good turned out to be bad. pic.twitter.com/kb271Fe5wX — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 8, 2020

Trump: "If I'm victorious on Nov. 3rd, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax. I'm going to make them all permanent." He didn't provide details, but a permanent cut would hurt Soc Sec and Medicare finances unless another funding source was found. — Dave Clarke (@davecclarke) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's new executive order Defunds Social Security and Medicare! Trump is leaving Joe Biden with a worse mess than George W. Bush left President Obama! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 8, 2020

WATCH: Trump flees Bedminster press conference after reporter busts him for lying about veterans https://t.co/qClvwxFtde — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If Democrats are smart, they will only refer to the events of today as “the day Donald Trump decided, by himself, to defund Social Security”https://t.co/Njf2Iv1JIr — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) August 8, 2020

The mainstream media is always extremely reluctant to say that Trump lies because they can’t prove that he knows something he’s saying is false. Running away when he’s asked to explain a false statement is pretty good evidence that he knows it’s false—i.e., that he’s lying. https://t.co/uKuC03iqiZ — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump extols all of the stock markets gains of recent months. Most Americans don’t own stock – especially the Americans who lost their supplemental employment benefits eight days ago. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 8, 2020

Cynical and unconstitutional: Trump might as well have directed the distribution of $100,000 to every family earning under $1 million a year. He obviously has no legal power to do that. But daring anyone to take him to court might be good politics. https://t.co/ntnznXkqhf — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump wants to cut Capital gains taxes?!? That’s insane. That’s a tax cut that would only help the wealthy. It’s already absurdly low. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 8, 2020

I asked President Trump repeatedly when unemployed Americans will see that $400 week. He could not give me a date. 30 million Americans are unemployed and desperately waiting for that money. — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) August 8, 2020