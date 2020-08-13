Trump calls for ‘a certain freedom’ to wear masks or not – and lies that Joe Biden’s coronavirus policies are ‘anti-scientific’
President Donald Trump tried to contrast his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the deaths of nearly 170,000 Americans, against former Vice President Joe Biden, who has called for strong measures far earlier than Trump ever did.
On Thursday Biden called on the nation’s governors to issue across the board mask mandates. Trump, in a campaign speech delivered under the false pretense of a coronavirus news conference, attacked his Democratic rival, and falsely claimed Biden had called for a national mask mandate instituted by presidential decree.
Trump, who misuses the power of his office regularly, claimed he did not think a President has the power to mandate mask wearing (he or she does.)
“Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing. The estimates by the experts are that it will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months. Forty thousand lives, if people act responsibly,” former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday, referring to scientific studies. “It’s not about your rights. It’s about your responsibilities as an American.”
“To Joe, I would say stop playing politics with the virus. Too serious. Partisan politics has no place here,” the president says while delivering an attack on his election opponent from the White House briefing room.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 13, 2020
Trump offered a different take on mask-wearing, saying “maybe they’re great and maybe they’re good and maybe they’re not so good, but frankly, what do you have to lose?” and adding, “we want to have a certain freedom,” to wear or not masks, “that’s what we’re about.”
Watch:
A sleepy-sounding Trump explains that he’s against a national mask mandate because he thinks people should “have a certain freedom.” pic.twitter.com/Hv0fVDzjSS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020
2020 Election
‘Be a patriot’: Joe Biden backs nationwide mask mandate to fight virus
White House hopeful Joe Biden on Thursday called for a nationwide mask-wearing mandate for the next three months, drawing a contrast with President Donald Trump as the challenger makes coronavirus pandemic recovery a focal point of his campaign.
Biden called on governors of all 50 states to "institute a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately" as a way to halt the virus's spread and save tens of thousands of lives.
"Look, this is America. Be a patriot," Biden, with his newly named running mate Kamala Harris nearby and wearing a face covering, told reporters near his home in Delaware.
2020 Election
Republicans embrace a new type of insanity as rabid right-wing Christians fade away
Remember the "Left Behind" series, about how the Rapture would whisk away all devout right-wing Christians before Jesus Christ unleashed the apocalypse on the unbelievers? Purity rings? Jesus Camp? Breathless stories about "girls gone mild," giving up sex and tank tops for the Lord? A federal health official who believed that women who had premarital sex couldn't feel love? Jerry Falwell Sr. and Pat Robertson blaming 9/11 on the "pagans and the abortionists and the feminists and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle, the ACLU, People for the American Way"?
2020 Election
WATCH: CNN reminds women of Trump’s sexist ‘dinner’ remark after he brags about support from ‘suburban housewives’
CNN host Brianna Keilar on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump over a tweet in which he boasted that "suburban housewives" would vote for him because he would protect them from Black Democratic Senator Cory Booker.
"The 'suburban housewife' will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!" the president tweeted on Wednesday.