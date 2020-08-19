Quantcast
Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company bans MAGA hats to avoid political campaigning at work

6 mins ago

Drew Angerer, Getty Images, AFP | US President Donald Trump tosses a hat into the crowd as he arrives for a 'Make America Great Again' campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, on May 20, 2019

President Donald Trump is calling for his supporters to boycott the iconic 121-year old Goodyear Tire company after the company banned employees from political campaigning at work, including wearing MAGA hats.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).”

Some conservatives are criticizing Goodyear after an employee took a photo of what they say is the company’s training information about its “zero tolerance” policy.

The policy, according to the slide (which the company has not confirmed is company policy) appears to ban wearing clothing including MAGA hats, “Blue Lives Matter” or “All Lives Matter” attire, or other “politically affiliated slogans,” as WIBW reports.

Attire supporting Black Lives Matter or LGBTQ people are acceptable.

Conservatives on social media seem to be unable to distinguish the difference, or why one, say, Black Lives Matter, is acceptable, but Blue Lives Matter isn’t.

