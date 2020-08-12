Trump calls funding for the Post Office ‘political’ — and holds up COVID-19 stimulus to stop it
At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump launched into yet another attack on mail-in voting — and explicitly made it clear he’ll hold up COVID-19 stimulus to prevent funding for the Postal Service.
Funding USPS, Trump complained, would be “political” — and he claimed that Democrats are the ones “holding up” the negotiations because “how are they gonna do it if they don’t have the money to do it?” He reiterated that he believes the use of mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, a practice that has been in use for decades, “will be one of the greatest frauds in American history.”
