Trump calls funding for the Post Office ‘political’ — and holds up COVID-19 stimulus to stop it

Published

44 mins ago

on

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump launched into yet another attack on mail-in voting — and explicitly made it clear he’ll hold up COVID-19 stimulus to prevent funding for the Postal Service.

Funding USPS, Trump complained, would be “political” — and he claimed that Democrats are the ones “holding up” the negotiations because “how are they gonna do it if they don’t have the money to do it?” He reiterated that he believes the use of mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, a practice that has been in use for decades, “will be one of the greatest frauds in American history.”

Watch below:


Trump doubles down after being confronted with his claim Biden wants an ‘invasion’ of suburbs

Published

1 min ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

At Wednesday's press conference, President Donald Trump was confronted with his claim that former Vice President Joe Biden would trigger an "invasion" of suburban neighborhoods — widely considered to be a racist dog whistle for affordable housing that will attract more people of color.

“What do you mean by invasion?” the reporter asked.

“They’re going to open up areas of your neighborhoods — they’re going to destroy suburbia,” insisted Trump. He added that "by the way, 30 percent of the people in suburbia are minorities," evidently on the defensive from claims that he was appealing to racism.

Newsweek attacked after editorial column starts a new birther conspiracy about Kamala Harris

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Newsweek is being attacked after they ran an opinion column by John Eastman, a law professor at Chapman University. "Some Questions for Kamala Harris About Eligibility," was the headline.

The opening of the story already speculates that Harris is somehow ineligible for the position because she's also somehow ineligible to be president.

"The fact that Senator Kamala Harris has just been named the vice presidential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has some questioning her eligibility for the position," said the Chapman University professor. "The 12th Amendment provides that 'no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States.' And Article II of the Constitution specifies that '[n]o person except a natural born citizen...shall be eligible to the office of President.' Her father was (and is) a Jamaican national, her mother was from India, and neither was a naturalized U.S. citizen at the time of Harris' birth in 1964. That, according to these commentators, makes her not a 'natural born citizen'—and therefore ineligible for the office of the president and, hence, ineligible for the office of the vice president."

