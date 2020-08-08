Trump campaign conspiring with GOP leaders to disrupt the November election: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump has been brainstorming with GOP officials on how to curb mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 election.
“Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee have taken to the courts dozens of times as part of a $20 million effort to challenge voting rules, including filing their own lawsuits in several battleground states, including Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Nevada,” reported Anita Kumar. “And around the time Trump started musing about delaying the election last week, aides and outside advisers began scrambling to ponder possible executive actions he could take to curb mail-in voting — everything from directing the postal service to not deliver certain ballots to stopping local officials from counting them after Election Day.”
There is no clear legal basis for most of these schemes, as elections are predominantly run at the state level.
Alarm has risen in recent weeks about changes in postal service by the president’s new postmaster general and longtime donor, Louis DeJoy. Under DeJoy’s directive, several senior postal officials have been reassigned or fired, and the postal service has made policy changes that are slowing down delivery.
Pelosi ‘going for the jugular’ as Republicans fight among themselves over COVID-19 aid: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes she has the upper hand in negotiations with Republicans over the next round of stimulus in response to economic catastrophe resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report in The New York Times.
The newspaper recounted how Pelosi responded to CNBC anchor Jim Cramer's suggestion she invokes John Lewis to get Republicans to help "minorities" and vulnerable Americans during the economic crisis.
“Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn for what you just described," Pelosi replied.
"The comment — unusually coarse for Ms. Pelosi, 80, who was educated by nuns — was part insult, part dare and part slogan for a woman who believes she has the upper hand in crisis negotiations and does not intend to lose it. And it reflected how, two weeks into stalled talks over another round of federal assistance to prop up a battered economy, and less than three months before Election Day, the speaker of the House is going for the jugular," the newspaper explained.
‘Executive order stunt no substitute for real relief’: Trump trashed for ‘legally dubious’ COVID-19 aid order
"An executive order stunt is no substitute for real relief that meets the scale of the economic and public health crisis that is currently facing Americans. It is shameful that Senate Republicans and the president are refusing to work to pass the HEROES Act on behalf of the American people."
That is how a coalition of progressive advocacy groups and labor unions—including the American Federation of Teachers, Care in Action, Community Change Action, Greenpeace, Indivisible, MoveOn, and SEIU—responded after President Donald Trump announced Friday evening is preparing a series of executive orders after high-level talks between his Republican administration and Democratic leaders in Congress essentially collapsed with no agreement on what experts agree is an urgently needed economic relief package amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
