Trump campaign conspiring with GOP leaders to disrupt the November election: report

On Saturday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump has been brainstorming with GOP officials on how to curb mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 election.

“Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee have taken to the courts dozens of times as part of a $20 million effort to challenge voting rules, including filing their own lawsuits in several battleground states, including Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Nevada,” reported Anita Kumar. “And around the time Trump started musing about delaying the election last week, aides and outside advisers began scrambling to ponder possible executive actions he could take to curb mail-in voting — everything from directing the postal service to not deliver certain ballots to stopping local officials from counting them after Election Day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no clear legal basis for most of these schemes, as elections are predominantly run at the state level.

Alarm has risen in recent weeks about changes in postal service by the president’s new postmaster general and longtime donor, Louis DeJoy. Under DeJoy’s directive, several senior postal officials have been reassigned or fired, and the postal service has made policy changes that are slowing down delivery.