Trump campaign dispatches Pence to shore up Mormon support — after harsh criticism from Mitt Romney and Jeff Flake: report
The president’s 2020 election campaign continues to play defense in Arizona, a once reliably-Republican state.
“President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is looking to shore up support among a specific population of Arizonans: members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” the Arizona Republica reported Monday. “Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Mesa Tuesday to help launch a ‘Latter-day Saints for Trump’ coalition in what appears to be a late-in-the-game play to win over LDS voters, who tend to vote Republican but hold values that clash with some of the president’s.”
The church claims over 430,000 members in the state.
“Some of Trump’s most vocal, high-profile critics are both Republican and Mormon, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz,” the newspaper reported. “Romney broke ranks with members of his party during Trump’s impeachment trial by voting that Trump was guilty of abuse of power charges. He has said that he will not vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.”
“Flake declined to comment Monday about the Trump campaign’s effort to secure support among Mormon Arizona voters. However, Flake has repeatedly cited concerns over what he sees as Trump’s disdain for traditional Republican Party values,” the newspaper noted, citing a recent tweet from Flake.
GOP, it is inconsistent to be against President Obama's executive order on DACA and be in favor of President Trump's executive order on Covid.https://t.co/cQV3fSsSnM
— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 10, 2020
2020 Election
Trump campaign dispatches Pence to shore up Mormon support — after harsh criticism from Mitt Romney and Jeff Flake: report
The president's 2020 election campaign continues to play defense in Arizona, a once reliably-Republican state.
"President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is looking to shore up support among a specific population of Arizonans: members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," the Arizona Republica reported Monday. "Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Mesa Tuesday to help launch a 'Latter-day Saints for Trump' coalition in what appears to be a late-in-the-game play to win over LDS voters, who tend to vote Republican but hold values that clash with some of the president's."
2020 Election
Here’s how Trump created a ‘significant threat’ to his re-election by failing on coronavirus stimulus
Politico on Monday reported on how Donald Trump may have imperiled his 2020 presidential campaign by failing to reach a deal with Congress on the next round of stimulus.
"After a spring and summer bolstered by cash infusions from the federal government of more than $3 trillion, the U.S. economy may have to sink or swim this fall with a relative trickle of support — presenting a significant threat to President Donald Trump’s standing as he heads into a compressed reelection campaign already trailing in the polls," Politico's Ben White reported.
2020 Election
Nevada GOP blasted for allowing ‘dangerous lies’ by the Trump campaign about the state’s elections
Republicans were harshly criticized by veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralson for telling "dangerous lies" about the state's upcoming 2020 election.
Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted a tweet by former GOP Attorney General Adam Laxalt.
"Mail in voting is to voting what a take home exam is to a proctored one! And if you have a million dollar winning lottery ticket would you mail it in to claim the prize? Or would you hand carry it? Why would we treat the sacred right to vote with any more laxity?" Laxalt asked. "Secure our vote!"