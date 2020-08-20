Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign falls flat after federal judge asks them for examples of mail-in ballot fraud

Published

7 mins ago

on

Donald Trump in Oshkosh, WI (Image via Fox News).

After being asked by a Pennsylvania federal court judge to show evidence of its claims of fraud in the state’s mail-in voting system, the Trump campaign has only been able to show a handful of cases of election fraud in recent years, none of which were mail-in ballots, The Intercept reports.

“The campaign is suing Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and each of the state’s county election boards to prevent election administrators from providing secure drop boxes for mail-in ballot returns,” writes The Intercept’s Richard Salame. “These drop boxes allow voters to return their mail-in ballots by hand, without sending them through the postal system and risking delays.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Salame points out, Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future and the Sierra Club filed a motion last week calling on the Trump campaign to provide evidence of voter fraud claims, saying that the campaign’s lawsuit was “replete with salacious allegations and dire warnings” about Pennsylvania’s elections and that they “must either be compelled to provide discovery concerning their fraud-based allegations or be precluded from pursuing these claims going forward.”

Read the full report over at The Intercept.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Attorney General Bill Barr admits he knew of Bannon investigation when he fired top New York prosecutor

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr admitted on Thursday that he was aware that Steve Bannon was under investigation for fraud when he fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

Following Bannon's arrest this week, Barr told the Associated Press that he knew of the investigation into President Donald Trump's former campaign chief when he ousted Berman. The case is expected to be handled by SDNY prosecutors.

"Attorney General Bill Barr tells @AP he was first made aware of the Bannon investigation several months ago but has not received regular briefings on the case," AP Justice Department correspondent Mike Balsamo revealed on Twitter. "He emphasized the president had opposed the work of 'We Build The Wall' and Bannon is a former Trump aide."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign falls flat after federal judge asks them for examples of mail-in ballot fraud

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

After being asked by a Pennsylvania federal court judge to show evidence of its claims of fraud in the state's mail-in voting system, the Trump campaign has only been able to show a handful of cases of election fraud in recent years, none of which were mail-in ballots, The Intercept reports.

"The campaign is suing Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and each of the state’s county election boards to prevent election administrators from providing secure drop boxes for mail-in ballot returns," writes The Intercept's Richard Salame. "These drop boxes allow voters to return their mail-in ballots by hand, without sending them through the postal system and risking delays."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It’s a cover-up’: White House accused of hiding Mnuchin’s role in recruiting Postmaster General DeJoy

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday accused the Trump White House of covering up the role Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin played in recruiting Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Republican donor with no prior experience working for the U.S. Postal Service.

In a letter to Robert Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, Schumer wrote that as part of his investigation into DeJoy's selection and unanimous appointment in May, his office "learned of the role Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had with the Postal Board of Governors, including through meetings with individual governors as well as phone calls with groups of governors, which has not been previously disclosed by the board."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image