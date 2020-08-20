Trump campaign falls flat after federal judge asks them for examples of mail-in ballot fraud

After being asked by a Pennsylvania federal court judge to show evidence of its claims of fraud in the state’s mail-in voting system, the Trump campaign has only been able to show a handful of cases of election fraud in recent years, none of which were mail-in ballots, The Intercept reports.
“The campaign is suing Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and each of the state’s county election boards to prevent election administrators from providing secure drop boxes for mail-in ballot returns,” writes The Intercept’s Richard Salame. “These drop boxes allow voters to return their mail-in ballots by hand, without sending them through the postal system and risking delays.”
As Salame points out, Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future and the Sierra Club filed a motion last week calling on the Trump campaign to provide evidence of voter fraud claims, saying that the campaign’s lawsuit was “replete with salacious allegations and dire warnings” about Pennsylvania’s elections and that they “must either be compelled to provide discovery concerning their fraud-based allegations or be precluded from pursuing these claims going forward.”
Read the full report over at The Intercept.
