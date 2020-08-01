Trump campaign ‘retooling’ because scaremongering ads have blown up in the president’s face: Election analyst

On CNN Saturday, Niskanen Center political scientist Rachel Bitecofer explained how President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has realized their strategy of trying to scare voters about crime and defunded police departments is backfiring.
“You’ve seen the commercial, we’ve all seen the commercial of the woman dialing 911. She’s looking for the response because somebody is going to break into her house,” said commentator Michael Smerconish. “This has been the big topic of the Trump campaign, oddly, they’ve gone dark in the last couple of days. My question, Rachel, in a commercial like this, who are they trying to reach, swing voters … or the base?”
ADVERTISEMENT
“So, they’re trying to reach both,” said Bitecofer. “But I think the Trump strategy, which, by the way, they are pulling off the air and are going to retool because it’s obviously not working, is it’s about trying to — it’s really out of date. And it’s trying to convince people that, you know, racial minorities are coming to disrupt their peaceful suburban lifestyle and hedge off of that suburban loss. It’s a total misread of, like, what the mentality of what the suburban, college-educated voters are about.”
“Here’s what I will tell you,” added Bitecofer. “The Trump campaign is not a campaign that’s been tooled for addition, which is how traditional campaigns are tooled. It’s one that has been tooled for subtraction from the Biden campaign. It was a dubious strategy from the get-go, and I think they’re starting to realize how ineffective it is.”
Watch below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
On CNN Saturday, Niskanen Center political scientist Rachel Bitecofer explained how President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has realized their strategy of trying to scare voters about crime and defunded police departments is backfiring.
"You've seen the commercial, we've all seen the commercial of the woman dialing 911. She's looking for the response because somebody is going to break into her house," said commentator Michael Smerconish. "This has been the big topic of the Trump campaign, oddly, they've gone dark in the last couple of days. My question, Rachel, in a commercial like this, who are they trying to reach, swing voters ... or the base?"
On Saturday, writing for The Washington Post, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of the key witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, slammed the president and stood up for his principles.
"After 21 years, six months and 10 days of active military service, I am now a civilian. I made the difficult decision to retire because a campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation by President Trump and his allies forever limited the progression of my military career," wrote Vindman. "At no point in my career or life have I felt our nation’s values under greater threat and in more peril than at this moment. Our national government during the past few years has been more reminiscent of the authoritarian regime my family fled more than 40 years ago than the country I have devoted my life to serving."
On Saturday, writing for Politico, Brennan Center for Justice fellow Victoria Bassetti and former House impeachment counsel Norm Eisen laid out the necessary steps to fix the problems at the Justice Department in the wake of Attorney General William Barr's political rampages.
"Barr’s testimony demonstrated a singular blend of real pugnacity and feigned world-weariness as he defended his 18 months in office," wrote Bassetti and Eisen. "Barr has tried to muzzle Trump’s critics, protect his friends, hide information from Congress and investigate those who investigated the president. He has also — much like [Roy] Cohn and [Michael] Cohen — worked as a PR agent, spinning negative information in Trump’s favor, and even using federal agents to violently clear a path through protesters before a presidential photo op."