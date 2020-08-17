Trump campaign rips Republicans as ‘useful idiots’ for speaking at the DNC Convention

President Donald Trump’s campaign lashed out at four Republicans scheduled to speak during the first night of the Democratic National Committee’s virtual 2020 convention.

“The four ‘Republicans’ featured at the Democrat convention tonight are nothing but useful idiots for the radical left,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.

“John Kasich is a sore loser and a political opportunist who went back on his word to support the Republican nominee in 2016,” the campaign said of the former Ohio governor.

“Susan Molinari is a swamp creature who made millions lobbying on behalf of Vladimir Putin,” the campaign said of the former GOP congresswoman.

The campaign also lashed out at Meg Whitman and Christine Todd Whitman for voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016.