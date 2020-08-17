Trump campaign rips Republicans as ‘useful idiots’ for speaking at the DNC Convention
President Donald Trump’s campaign lashed out at four Republicans scheduled to speak during the first night of the Democratic National Committee’s virtual 2020 convention.
“The four ‘Republicans’ featured at the Democrat convention tonight are nothing but useful idiots for the radical left,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.
“John Kasich is a sore loser and a political opportunist who went back on his word to support the Republican nominee in 2016,” the campaign said of the former Ohio governor.
“Susan Molinari is a swamp creature who made millions lobbying on behalf of Vladimir Putin,” the campaign said of the former GOP congresswoman.
The campaign also lashed out at Meg Whitman and Christine Todd Whitman for voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
2020 Election
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: Democrats gather virtually for convention with headliner Michelle Obama
Former vice president Joe Biden will "tell the truth and trust science" if he is elected to the White House in November, former First Lady Michelle Obama said on Monday as Democrats kicked off their now-virtual convention.
With the Democratic party poised to officially anoint the 77-year-old Biden as its presidential candidate, President Donald Trump defied coronavirus concerns and staged competing events in Wisconsin and neighboring Minnesota.
Michelle Obama was given the primetime slot on the opening night of the Democratic convention, which was to have been held over four days in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but which is now taking place almost entirely online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
2020 Election
Trump’s fears come true as he is now getting blamed for ‘emptied stadiums’ as Americans can’t watch football
President Donald Trump on Saturday worried he is going to get blamed for Americans being unable to watch football this fall.
However, Trump's fears are coming true as he will be blasted a new television ad by the political action committee MeidasTouch.
An ad titled "Emptied Stadiums" will begin airing in the battleground state of Ohio, focusing on the Cincinnati and Dayton markets.
The ad features close up views of turf in the stadium, with Trump's false claims about the coronavirus pandemic sounding as if they are playing over the stadium speakers.