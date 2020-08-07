Quantcast
Trump campaign thought their ‘huge news’ on pre-existing conditions had Democrats cornered — but it backfired spectacularly

Published

1 min ago

on

During a bizarre Friday evening press conference at his private golf club in New Jersey, President Donald Trump vowed to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions.

Of course, Trump does not need an executive order to accomplish such a goal, as it is already federal law in the Affordable Care Act, that was passed a decade ago by congressional Democrats and then-President Barack Obama.

Trump campaign advisors soon took to Twitter to praise Trump’s promise as “huge news.”

“Huge news just now – [Trump] announces upcoming EO to cover pre-existing conditions. Big, big, big news,” campaign senior advisor Jason Miller tweeted.

Campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn believed it was such “HUGE NEWS” that he tweeted it between to flashing red sirens.

There was just one problem, which was pointed out by trial lawyer Max Kennerly, who pointed out it conflicted with a brief the administration recently filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Here’s what others were saying:

