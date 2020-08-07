Trump campaign thought their ‘huge news’ on pre-existing conditions had Democrats cornered — but it backfired spectacularly

During a bizarre Friday evening press conference at his private golf club in New Jersey, President Donald Trump vowed to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions.

President @realDonaldTrump is pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions. pic.twitter.com/dXMJgjmo0w — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Trump does not need an executive order to accomplish such a goal, as it is already federal law in the Affordable Care Act, that was passed a decade ago by congressional Democrats and then-President Barack Obama.

Trump campaign advisors soon took to Twitter to praise Trump’s promise as “huge news.”

“Huge news just now – [Trump] announces upcoming EO to cover pre-existing conditions. Big, big, big news,” campaign senior advisor Jason Miller tweeted.

Campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn believed it was such “HUGE NEWS” that he tweeted it between to flashing red sirens.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was just one problem, which was pointed out by trial lawyer Max Kennerly, who pointed out it conflicted with a brief the administration recently filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

This was six weeks ago. Is @realDonaldTrump going to instruct the Solicitor General to withdraw this brief and file a new one arguing for upholding the pre-existing protections? Or is he just telling another outright lie? https://t.co/Xp5u2VcWx9 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what others were saying:

Trump has no shame. Tonight, he’s promising an executive order to protect people with pre-existing conditions when that’s already the law. The ACA does just that and he’s been trying to repeal it for years. Shameless! — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to be forgotten: Trump is actively supporting the Republican AG-led lawsuit now at SCOTUS that asked for the entire ACA to be struck down, including protections for 135M+ people with pre-existing conditions. Every Republican AG on the ballot this Nov supports this lawsuit. https://t.co/AJ1G2zVSJb — BRANDON ⚖️ (@bjrich_) August 8, 2020

Trump claims he'll issue an executive order to do what the Affeodable Care Act already does: require health insurance companies to "cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers." Trump lies when he says this has never been done because, of course, the ACA does it. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#Trump claims he’ll be “pursuing a major executive order” requiring health insurance providers to cover preexisting conditions “over the next two weeks.” “This has never been done before,” Trump added * Checks notes. The ACA/ #Obamacare already does that.#healthcare — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) August 8, 2020

The President must be kidding with this “executive order.” (1) Pre-existing conditions are *already* covered by law (ACA / “Obamacare”); (2) Trump administration just argued that the Supreme Court must strike down the entire ACA, including coverage for pre-existing conditions. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

HUGE NEWS from Bedminster, New Jersey: Donald Trump has promised to repeal Obamacare and replace it with the Affordable Care Act that was already created by President Barack Obama and enacted into law. #ObamaWasBetterAtEverything pic.twitter.com/6BASYPdvwr — Trump Interpreter (@trumpinterprtr) August 8, 2020

Just like Trump claims credit for Veteran’s Choice, and for Obama’s economy, he’s now going to claim credit for the most popular provisions of the ACA. His supporters are low-info. If Fox tells them it’s new they’ll believe it. https://t.co/6VttQ6oUsz — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

📣 ANY reporter/media outlet which reports/tweets about Trump's XO "ordering" insurance companies to "cover pre-existing conditions" without mentioning that THE ACA ALREADY DOES THIS and TRUMP IS SUING TO STRIKE DOWN THE ACA is guilty of journalistic malpractice. — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) August 8, 2020

Apparently, Obamacare (which was passed by Congress and signed by a President) is a huge overreach But an executive order that does the same thing isn't? If Trump really cares about pre-existing conditions (which he doesn't), just stop trying to repeal the ACA in court https://t.co/Af4yas2sjQ — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) August 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

TRUMP: "I'll be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions." HHS website: "Under the ACA, health insurance companies can’t refuse to cover you or charge you more just because you have a pre-existing condition." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 8, 2020

Trump is also going to sign an Executive Order giving women the right to vote. HUGE NEWS. Next week he’s going to abolish slavery. WOW! https://t.co/jUpk31JFF7 — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) August 8, 2020