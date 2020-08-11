Trump can’t attack Kamala Harris without contradicting his own message: Bakari Sellers
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers broke down why Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) poses such a challenge for President Donald Trump.
“What we’re seeing with the two parties is the narrow focus is going to be on the fact that Donald Trump and the Trump campaign have no way, and they do not know how to deal, with Kamala Harris,” said Sellers. “It very difficult to say ‘Kamala is a cop’ and be a ‘law and order president.’ Those two things simply do not mesh. Not only ahistorical and inaccurate, but the messages, they collide.”
“But second, it shows that the Republican Party and Democratic Party are going in two vastly different directions,” continued Sellers. “The country is becoming more diverse, the country is becoming more brown. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent the demographics of what the country will be, and Donald Trump and Steven Miller and Mike Pence represent a day that’s passed. So what I would say tonight is while Donald Trump and Mike Pence want to cheer on the Confederacy, we’re trying to re-imagine what this country will look like. It goes back to a time where Americans can feel good about being first and about thinking about what our country can be: full of hope and faith.”
WATCH: Tucker Carlson flips out after guest teaches him how to pronounce ‘Kamala Harris’
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson repeated mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is Joe Biden's running mate.
"On Fox, Tucker Carlson keeps calling her KAM-uh-luh, which is not how it's pronounced," Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted.
He linked to a tweet with a picture of Harris explaining in her memoir how to pronounce her name.
Harris wrote, "my name is pronounced 'comma-la' like the punctuation mark. It means 'lotus flower,' which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom."
Trump may end his campaign rallies out of fear of ’empty seats’ as coronavirus scares away his supporters: report
The Trump campaign is struggling to modify their campaign strategy during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Trump rally may be a thing of the past. At the least, the signature stew of tribal politics, showmanship, insults, outrage, humor and hero worship that propelled Donald Trump’s improbable victory four years ago and that has punctuated his presidency with the trappings of a perpetual campaign, is on a break," Anne Gearan reported for The Washington Post on Thursday.
Trump campaign asked about his big donations to Kamala Harris — and replies it proves he is not a racist
President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was "nasty" to Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.
But in 2011 and 2013, Trump donated a total of $6,000 to re-elect Harris as attorney general in California.
NBC News reporter Monica Alba asked Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson about the donations.