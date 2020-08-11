Trump can’t attack Kamala Harris without contradicting his own message: Bakari Sellers

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers broke down why Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) poses such a challenge for President Donald Trump.

“What we’re seeing with the two parties is the narrow focus is going to be on the fact that Donald Trump and the Trump campaign have no way, and they do not know how to deal, with Kamala Harris,” said Sellers. “It very difficult to say ‘Kamala is a cop’ and be a ‘law and order president.’ Those two things simply do not mesh. Not only ahistorical and inaccurate, but the messages, they collide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But second, it shows that the Republican Party and Democratic Party are going in two vastly different directions,” continued Sellers. “The country is becoming more diverse, the country is becoming more brown. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent the demographics of what the country will be, and Donald Trump and Steven Miller and Mike Pence represent a day that’s passed. So what I would say tonight is while Donald Trump and Mike Pence want to cheer on the Confederacy, we’re trying to re-imagine what this country will look like. It goes back to a time where Americans can feel good about being first and about thinking about what our country can be: full of hope and faith.”

Watch below: