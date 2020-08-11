Trump claims ‘men are insulted’ because Biden might pick a Black woman vice president

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that “men are insulted” because presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to pick a Black woman as a running mate.

“He roped himself into a certain group of people,” Trump told Fox Sports Radio, referring to Biden’s vice presidential pick. “Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it’s fine.”

He went on to insist that “people don’t vote for the Vice President.”

“In the end it doesn’t really matter,” Trump said.

