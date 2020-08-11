Trump claims ‘men are insulted’ because Biden might pick a Black woman vice president
President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that “men are insulted” because presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to pick a Black woman as a running mate.
“He roped himself into a certain group of people,” Trump told Fox Sports Radio, referring to Biden’s vice presidential pick. “Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it’s fine.”
He went on to insist that “people don’t vote for the Vice President.”
“In the end it doesn’t really matter,” Trump said.
Trump in a radio interview on Biden's process for choosing VP suggests that he insulted men by limiting himself to a woman. He adds, "People don't vote for the vice president."
— Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) August 11, 2020
Trump on Biden's pledge to pick a woman VP:
"He roped himself into a certain group of people … Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it's fine."
— Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) August 11, 2020
Listen to the interview below from Fox Sports Radio.
