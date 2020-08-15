Trump continues to push a debunked and racist conspiracy theory against Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was born in Oakland, California and is eligible to serve in the highest office in the land.

But President Donald Trump on Saturday refused to denounce the racist conspiracy theory that she may not be eligible.

The conspiracy theory, which Newsweek has walked back and apologized for publishing, has been thoroughly debunked.

Kamala Harris was born in California and is eligible for both the vice presidency and presidency. President Trump yesterday gave credence to a false and racist conspiracy theory that she's not eligible. https://t.co/1Ks7VLn1L2 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s latest racist birther conspiracy theory:

.@KellyO asks @RealDonaldTrump a clear question about declaring that @KamalaHarris is eligible to run for VP and he again won’t say it and praises the debunked lie propagated by the Newsweek column. Says he hasn’t looked into it. Ducks her persistent followup. Shameful — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 15, 2020

This is how he keeps these racist lies circulating among his tragically ill-informed followers. Every story needs to say, every time: Trump spreads racist lie, because he believes he will lose. Every time. Until he becomes obsessed with disavowing the lie. — Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) August 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is again promoting the racist birther lie about Kamala Harris. He called the Newsweek author "brilliant," and said "It's not something that bothers me. It's not something that we will be pursuing … you would've thought she would've been vetted by sleepy Joe." — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) August 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump continues to push the racist birther conspiracy about Kamala Harris. He just refused to say that Kamala Harris is eligible (she is) and he praised the racist, debunked Newsweek column. Kamala Harris was born in California. She is eligible. It is racist to say otherwise. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump asked directly if Harris is eligible to be VP, but continues to avoid denouncing the baseless and racist theory: "The lawyer happens to be a brilliant lawyer… He wrote an article saying it could be a problem. It's not something that I'm going to be pursuing." — Justin Gomez (@JustinGomezABC) August 15, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump STILL PUSHING THE BIRTHER STUFF — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he'll say Harris is eligible (she is), Trump says, "So I have nothing to do with that. I read something about it, and I will say he is a brilliant lawyer, I guess he wrote an article about it." He adds of Harris serving: "It's not something that bothers me." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 15, 2020

This is the same way Trump pushed the birther conspiracy during the Obama administration, laying it on "some people say"

Here again he refuses to say Kamala Harris is eligible to run for VP "If she has a problem you would have thought she would have been vetted by sleepy Joe" pic.twitter.com/O93SyIYQrg — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) August 15, 2020