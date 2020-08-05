Trump creates a ‘minefield’ of legal problems for his own staff with plan for White House acceptance speech: report
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he might deliver his Republican National Convention speech from the White House. But legal experts who spoke with Bloomberg warned that might not be a good idea.
The publication described the proposal as “a minefield of problems for the staff charged with putting such an event together.”
The Hatch Act forbids the use of government property and employees for political activities. Although the president and vice president are exempted from the federal law, their staff at the White House could face repercussions.
“There is a legitimate objection to this. It’s never been done before and it involves massive use of White House personnel,” Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer, told Bloomberg.
“If he has White House staffers there with him, if he starts to put on a show, they bring in bleachers, they bring in an audience, you get protesters outside and have to deal with that, at that point you’re using a lot of federal resources for purposes of putting on a political stunt,” Painter said.
Kedric Payne, the general counsel and senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, similarly told CNN that delivering an acceptance speech from the White House would be “an overt campaign act.”
“He’s been riding the line in making statements about Biden at White House events. This is beyond the line.”
2020 Election
Noted author accuses Jared Kushner of ‘planning last ditch try at disqualifying Biden ballots on election night’ with Barr’s blessing
A prolific author and speaker who has been described as a "Religious Right Defector" has issued a warning about the 2020 election that's getting noticed.
Frank Schaeffer was raised by a noted conservative Christian theologian who was at the forefront of right wing Christian political activism in the 1970's. But now he is a liberal Democrat and a cable news guest frequently invited to speak on the tactics of the religious right.
This week he's speaking out about what he says is the White House's plan to ensure Trump remains in the Oval Office.
In short, Schaeffer says Jared Kushner is planning an end run around the election process, and will appeal to the Supreme Court, as George W. Bush did in the 2000 election, to ensure Trump is installed in office for another four years.
2020 Election
Republicans have a fight on their hands: ‘Trump is losing and the Senate is leaning towards Democrats’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell breathed a sigh of relief after controversial former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach lost his state's Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
The McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund had invested $2.1 million to boost Rep. Roger Marshall, who won the primary and will face off against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier, but the majority leader's intervention shows the challenge he faces in holding onto his own job, reported NPR.
2020 Election
Biden, Trump scramble to replan nomination speeches
The US election plunged deeper into unprecedented territory Wednesday when challenger Joe Biden announced he would accept his nomination virtually and President Donald Trump suggested breaking tradition by holding his own ceremony at the White House.
Citing coronavirus health risks, the Biden campaign said he would make his speech -- the high point of a candidate's race -- from his Delaware home where he has spent most of the last months.
He had planned to attend the August 17-20 Democratic convention in Milwaukee, which was already heavily scaled-down from the massive event typical before US elections.