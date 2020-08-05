Trump creates a ‘minefield’ of legal problems for his own staff with plan for White House acceptance speech: report

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he might deliver his Republican National Convention speech from the White House. But legal experts who spoke with Bloomberg warned that might not be a good idea.

The publication described the proposal as “a minefield of problems for the staff charged with putting such an event together.”

The Hatch Act forbids the use of government property and employees for political activities. Although the president and vice president are exempted from the federal law, their staff at the White House could face repercussions.

“There is a legitimate objection to this. It’s never been done before and it involves massive use of White House personnel,” Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer, told Bloomberg.

“If he has White House staffers there with him, if he starts to put on a show, they bring in bleachers, they bring in an audience, you get protesters outside and have to deal with that, at that point you’re using a lot of federal resources for purposes of putting on a political stunt,” Painter said.

Kedric Payne, the general counsel and senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, similarly told CNN that delivering an acceptance speech from the White House would be “an overt campaign act.”

“He’s been riding the line in making statements about Biden at White House events. This is beyond the line.”