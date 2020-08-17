Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump dangles White House funeral for brother – further politicizing his death: ‘He was so proud’

Published

8 mins ago

on

Donald Trump and Robert Trump (Twitter)

Just a few hours after honoring his late brother by declaring he was Robert Trump’s “biggest fan,” President Donald Trump announced his brother’s funeral may be held at the White House Friday. It would be another unprecedented use of the White House just months before the election.

Previous White House funerals have been for Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated while in office, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who also died in office. Even recent past presidents who did not die in office have not had their funerals at the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We may do just a small service right here in the White House for my brother,” Trump told reporters Monday morning. “That would be, I think, a great honor to him. I think he’d be greatly honored, he loves our country, he loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So I think would be appropriate.”

Earlier Monday Trump said his brother would “go around talking about ‘how great this is for the country,'” presumably referring to Trump being president.

“He was my biggest fan,” Trump also said. “People would tell me all the time, ‘I spoke to your brother and your brother was so thrilled.’ And so thrilled at what was happening.”

Trump is also politicizing the White House by delivering his RNC nomination speech from the White House’s South Lawn next week.

Watch Trump discuss his brother’s funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

House Dems schedule Saturday vote for bill to fund and protect the Post Office

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

House Democrats are coming back to Washington D.C. to pass emergency legislation aimed at funding and protecting the United States Postal Service leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Via Politico reporter Jake Sherman, the House leadership sent out a notice that it has scheduled a vote for Saturday, August 22nd for "legislation related to the United States Postal Service."

Continue Reading

Activism

‘Nasty Mexican dog’: White woman caught on video verbally attacking Latino man

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

A white woman was caught on video verbally attacking a Latino man who was out for a walk.

The incident was said to have occurred in California's Bay Area. Video was shared on social media.

"My boyfriend was walking to his car when he witnessed a woman in his neighborhood yelling racial slurs at a Latino man walking his dog," the Twitter user explained. "My [boyfriend] called her to stop and proceeded to walk to his car. She was waiting for him up the hill and started to attack him verbally."

"Nasty Mexican dog," the woman can be heard shouting in the video.

"God bless you," the man filming the incident replies.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump rants about fixing the post office — then walks off as reporter asks about removal of sorting machines

Published

54 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's Monday morning "chopper talk" before leaving for a campaign rally, revealed that the president thinks he's "fixing" the USPS by removing sorting machines that have slowed down the mail.

"We want to make sure that the post office runs properly, and it hasn't run properly for many years," said Trump. "Probably 50 years it's run very badly. We want to make sure that the post office runs properly and doesn't lose billions of dollars. Somebody said it lost $78 billion over a relatively short period of time. that's over the years. $78 billion. You can't have that, no."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image