Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump demands Biden submit to a drug test before the debates

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump. (AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

In an interview with the Washington Examiner on Wednesday, President Donald Trump demanded that both himself and Joe Biden submit to a drug test ahead of the presidential debates, arguing that there is “no way” that Biden suddenly got this good at debating.

“Nobody thought that he was even going to win. Because his debate performances were so bad,” said Trump. “Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there’s no way — you can’t do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be OK against Bernie,” added Trump. “My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

It is unclear who would perform the drug tests Trump is calling for, or whether he would make their results public.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

New Lincoln Project nails Mike Pence’s Christian hypocrisy in latest ad

Published

1 min ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

The Lincoln Project just posted a new ad that goes after Vice President Mike Pence hours before he addresses the Republican convention.

The ad cites the 7th Commandment, "thou shalt not commit adultery," which President Donald Trump has obviously ignored multiple times in his life.

"Is adulty no longer a big deal in Indiana and in America?" Pence asked on his radio show in 1997. It was less than 20 years later that Pence would gaze adoringly at the adulterer-in-chief. In that time, the Lincoln Project explained that Trump cheated on all three of his wives.

"I, for one, believe that the 7th Commandment, contained in the 10 Commandments, is still a big deal," Pence went on. "It's the most important promise you'll ever make. And holding people accountable to those promises and holding people accountable to respect the promises other people make, to me, what could possibly be a bigger deal."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dr. Fauci said he was in surgery when CDC decided to reduce COVID-19 testing — and he’s ‘concerned’

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci had nothing to do with the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control about reducing the number of coronavirus tests.

The CDC announced that people made the decisions without him and he had nothing to do with it, CNN reported.

"I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding the new testing recommendations," Fauci told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Blaming the victims’: Kenosha PD slammed for ‘absurd’ press conference on shooting

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Kenosha Police Department gave a press conference about the shooting by an apparent militiaman that left two protesters dead, saying that "everyone involved was out after curfew" and confirming that "a 17-year-old individual" was "involved" in "the use of firearms."

Commenters on social media were not satisfied with the police's comments on the incident.

Blaming the victims, this is pretty shocking

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image