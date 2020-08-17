Quantcast
Trump demands he get a ‘redo’ of the last 4 years because it was too hard for him to do his job

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump gives a speech at a campaign rally (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump apparently isn’t happy with his first four years in office, according to his remarks on Monday demanding a kind of presidential do-over.

“We are going to win four more years,” Trump announced to a Wisconsin crowd not social distancing. “And then after that we’ll go for another four years, because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.”

Since Trump was elected he claimed that his campaign was spied on by former President Barack Obama. While it never happened and Republicans officials have even said as much, Trump still maintains that his campaign was spied on because Paul Manafort and Carter Page were personally under surveillance. Nothing related to the Trump campaign was surveilled, however, and there was a pause in monitoring Manafort while he worked for Trump.

Still, Trump thinks he is entitled to a do-over. It begs the question if the president is acknowledging that he didn’t accomplish anything as president.

