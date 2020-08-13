Quantcast
Trump desperately claims Biden will lock Americans ‘in their basement for months on end’

Published

1 min ago

on

At Thursday’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden for his proposal for a three-month national mask mandate.

Trump baselessly claimed that Biden favored “locking Americans in their basement for months on end” — something he hasn’t once proposed doing, as the point of a mask mandate is to allow people to safely leave their homes. He also said, with no evidence, that Biden’s plan would “shut down our health care system and lead to a massive increase in mortality.”

The president added that “we’ve already accomplished” everything Biden wants to do, and he essentially “plagiarized” his plan.


Here’s how Trump ‘discredited the entire investigation’ into the origins of the Russia probe

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Donald Trump on Thursday publicly pressured Attorney General Bill Barr for his desired outcome of investigations into the origins of the FBI investigation into the president's contacts with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

“They spied, both before and after I won, using the intelligence apparatus of the United States to take down a president, a legally elected president, a duly elected president of the United States. It is the single biggest political crime in the history of our country," Trump claimed.

“Bill Barr can go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of our country, or he can go down as an average guy. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said, clearly applying pressure.

Florida GOP sheriff implicated in sex scandal could face arrest if he doesn’t resign: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

On Thursday, First Coast News reported that Darryl Daniels, the sheriff of Clay County, Florida, has been told to resign by the end of the day or face arrest following an investigation into a sex scandal.

"According to two sources inside the CCSO, Daniels called a few employees together Thursday to tell them he would not leave voluntarily," reported Anne Schindler. "Multiple law enforcement sources confirm that charges could be filed as soon as this afternoon."

Republicans are ‘spooked’ Trump will destroy GOP turnout with ‘intentional voter suppression’: conservative

Published

45 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Jennifer Rubin starts by pointing out that President Trump recently admitted to "intentional voter suppression," citing a recent Post report on Trump's words.

"There is no nuance, no joke," Rubin writes, referring to Trump's words. "Republicans are firmly opposing free and fair elections — unless they do something about this."

Up until now, Trump and Republicans have been successful in implementing measures that deter voting, but they've usually disguised their efforts as fraud prevention.

"The irony, of course, is that Republicans are now spooked about absentee ballots and thereby risk losing out when their own voters cannot get to the polls (or face long lines) on Election Day," Rubin writes. "That is why many state and local Republican groups are pulling their hair out in response to Trump’s anti-absentee vote rhetoric."

