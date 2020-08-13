Trump desperately claims Biden will lock Americans ‘in their basement for months on end’

At Thursday’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden for his proposal for a three-month national mask mandate.

Trump baselessly claimed that Biden favored “locking Americans in their basement for months on end” — something he hasn’t once proposed doing, as the point of a mask mandate is to allow people to safely leave their homes. He also said, with no evidence, that Biden’s plan would “shut down our health care system and lead to a massive increase in mortality.”

The president added that “we’ve already accomplished” everything Biden wants to do, and he essentially “plagiarized” his plan.