White House: Trump ‘didn’t see the video’ of his supporters shooting paintballs at BLM protesters — despite retweeting it

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Trump acknowledges supporters in the crowd at the rally in the Bojangle's Coliseum. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany may have lied to the press again during a Monday briefing when she was asked about President Donald Trump’s supporters firing paintballs at Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon over the weekend.

Trump’s supporters descended on Portland after weeks of protest. A video circulating on social media shows that at least one Trump supporters had fired a paintball gun, which can appear similar to a typical firearm to an untrained eye.

Trump retweeted a video that showed his supporters shooting at the protesters, and celebrated the MAGA crew for refusing to put up with the Black Lives Matter protesters.

It wasn’t merely a tweet with a description of what happened, he tweeted out the video itself. It was the video McEnany said Trump hasn’t seen.

See the video below:

