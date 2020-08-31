White House: Trump ‘didn’t see the video’ of his supporters shooting paintballs at BLM protesters — despite retweeting it

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany may have lied to the press again during a Monday briefing when she was asked about President Donald Trump’s supporters firing paintballs at Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon over the weekend.

"The president's never seen that video," McEnany says of a video he himself tweeted out. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 31, 2020

McEnany says the president didn’t see the video of paintballs being shot by a caravan of his supporters in Portland. Didnt he RT a @ByMikeBaker thread that it was part of? — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 31, 2020

Trump’s supporters descended on Portland after weeks of protest. A video circulating on social media shows that at least one Trump supporters had fired a paintball gun, which can appear similar to a typical firearm to an untrained eye.

Trump retweeted a video that showed his supporters shooting at the protesters, and celebrated the MAGA crew for refusing to put up with the Black Lives Matter protesters.

It wasn’t merely a tweet with a description of what happened, he tweeted out the video itself. It was the video McEnany said Trump hasn’t seen.

See the video below:

Reporter asks if President Trump condemns the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged for killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. McEnany: "The president is not going to weigh in on that" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/TcPrKXS1oo — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2020