Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump directed Homeland Security to give $400 million to firm tied to Bannon’s We Build the Wall scheme: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

Steve Bannon and Donald Trump composite image

President Donald Trump was caught in a precarious position when one of his top former aides and former campaign CEO was indicted for fraud after running a fake effort to build the wall on the southern American border.

Over a year ago, the Pentagon inspector general began looking into a suspicious $400 million contract given from the Department of Homeland Security to the construction company linked to Bannon’s group. The funds came at Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Trump’s urging

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Dec. 2, the Pentagon announced a contract worth up to $400 million to Fisher Sand and Gravel for the construction of 31 miles of new border barriers along the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in southern Arizona,” said the Washington Post.

CEO Tommy Fisher launched an aggressive effort to try and score a contract, making several appearances on Fox News and paying at least $100,000 in lobbying. Fisher also personally lobbied the president, gave hefty donations to Cramer’s Senate campaign, and attacked the Army Corps of Engineers for excluding their firm. Fisher was then Cramer’s guest to Trump’s State of the Union Address in 2019.

“The company also has partnered with right-wing activist group We Build the Wall to construct fencing on private land with millions of dollars raised through online donations,” said the Post.

The American Civil Liberties Union said that they are demanding answers:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Steve Bannon’s arrest shows ‘grifts’ of Trump’s inner circle are catching up to them: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Writing in The New Yorker this Thursday, Eric Lach says that while Steve Bannon's arrest for fraud connected to the "We Build the Wall" campaign caught a lot of people in the political sphere off guard, we should have seen it coming.

"It has been asked, repeatedly, whether the grifts of Donald Trump and the people around him would ever catch up with them. On Thursday, they caught up to Bannon," Lach writes.

Lach writes that indictments of Bannon and his cohorts raise questions about other members of President Trump's inner circle. "We Build the Wall’s board members included Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state; Erik Prince, the Blackwater founder and a brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; David A. Clarke, Jr., the former sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin; and Curt Schilling, the former major-league-baseball pitcher," he points out.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

USPS employees got an email today telling them not to talk to the press under any circumstances

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

While the U.S. Postal Service is under attack, everyone from letter carriers to union chairs and those working behind the doors in processing facilities has sounded the alarm about what they're seeing from the top as part of the intentional mail slow down.

VICE News reported Thursday that USPS staff were sent a letter telling them that they can't talk to the press under any circumstances.

The memo, dated Aug. 14, explains what staff should do if contacted, but it also says that if customers are asking questions, then employees should be "suspicious."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump doubles down on his outrageous claim about California fires: ‘You’ve gotta clean your forests’

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday once again doubled down on his demand that California clean their forest floors in an effort to prevent forest fires.

“We gotta take care of the floors, you know, the floors of the forest,” Trump claimed in 2018.

“You look at other countries where they do it differently and it’s a whole different story,” he argued. “I was with the president of Finland and he said: ‘We have a much different — we’re a forest nation.’ He called it a forest nation, and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things. And they don’t have any problem.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image