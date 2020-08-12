Trump doubles down after being confronted with his claim Biden wants an ‘invasion’ of suburbs

At Wednesday’s press conference, President Donald Trump was confronted with his claim that former Vice President Joe Biden would trigger an “invasion” of suburban neighborhoods — widely considered to be a racist dog whistle for affordable housing that will attract more people of color.

“What do you mean by invasion?” the reporter asked.

“They’re going to open up areas of your neighborhoods — they’re going to destroy suburbia,” insisted Trump. He added that “by the way, 30 percent of the people in suburbia are minorities,” evidently on the defensive from claims that he was appealing to racism.

Trump just openly said that they're gonna send more minorities into the suburbs and "Biden is gonna destroy suburbia" by doing this. He literally said it. He just outright said it. No ambiguity. — Contented Independent (@ContentedIndie) August 12, 2020

Trump just said that 30% of minorities live in suburbia. When they come in they make changes. And the people that live there don't want it, they don't want their neighborhoods changing.

So, who's going to say that isn't redlining & racist?

I'm a minority & I live in the suburbs — Lisa Chanana (@LLChanana) August 12, 2020