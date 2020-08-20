Trump doubles down on his outrageous claim about California fires: ‘You’ve gotta clean your forests’

President Donald Trump on Thursday once again doubled down on his demand that California clean their forest floors in an effort to prevent forest fires.

“We gotta take care of the floors, you know, the floors of the forest,” Trump claimed in 2018.

“You look at other countries where they do it differently and it’s a whole different story,” he argued. “I was with the president of Finland and he said: ‘We have a much different — we’re a forest nation.’ He called it a forest nation, and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things. And they don’t have any problem.”

Trump received a transatlantic smackdown for his claims, with Finns posting photos of them vacuuming the forests to mock the American president.

Trump continued to push his cleaning the forest floors demand in 2019. And on Thursday, he did it again.

“And I see again the forest fires are starting, they’re starting again in California,”

“I say, you gotta clean your floors, you gotta clean your forests. They’ve many, many years of leaves and broken trees and they’re like — like so flammable you touch them and it goes up,” he continued. “I’ve been telling them for three years and they don’t want to listen.”

Trump is back on his "clean the forests" nonsense: "I see again the forest fires are starting. They're starting again in California. You've gotta clean your floors, you've gotta clean your forests … maybe we're gonna have to make them pay for it." pic.twitter.com/TKnYdhHgnY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2020