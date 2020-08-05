Trump draws horrified reaction after telling Fox & Friends that he’s ‘done a great job on the corona’

President Donald Trump gave a long, rambling interview to “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday in which he repeated a number of false claims about the United States’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, Trump falsely claimed that children were “virtually immune” to the disease, that Democrats were only keeping schools closed to hurt him politically, and that the virus “will go away like things go away.”

Trump also claimed that “this country has done a great job on the corona,” despite the fact that more than 150,000 people have died from the disease in just five months.

Trump’s multiple false claims about COVID-19 drew a horrified response on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

@realDonaldTrump still saying Covid will go away. He’s also saying kids are virtually immune to this problem. I have two grandchildren and both of them got it…and it wasn’t just sniffles. Guess they missed out on the virtual immunity. — beautiful_mess 💜 (@gogrl_tx) August 5, 2020

trump just said live on Fox that children are virtually immune to Covid. He said this is "going away like things go away". Idiot. — Kathi COX (@KatcoxnKima) August 5, 2020

So false–they've got the worst response in the developed world! 156K dead, nearing 5M cases (which is a huge undercount as real cases are 1/10th to 1/3rd the US population), and an ignorant president. — Gregory Pearsoll (@GPJaysfan) August 5, 2020

Corona loves America! Look at how great America is, Corona just can't get enough! Winning bigly on Corona! The world is so jealous because Corona makes America so great again! — PiumDink (@pium_dink) August 5, 2020

Now he says All Schools should open! No kids will get sick only one kid has died and he was maybe 18… all kids are virtually immune… OMG! — Stephen Slayter (@stephenslayter) August 5, 2020

ABC just interviewed a child who lost both his parents to COVID-19. If schools reopen while COVID is still on a tear, we'll hear more stories like that. Only they'll be even more tragic—bc the orphans will know that they are the ones who brought the virus home to their parents. — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) August 5, 2020

this will go away like a miracle we have it under control 15 cases to 0 children don't get sick thanks to china an all their help i have total authority anyone wants a test gets a test i'll be right eventually pic.twitter.com/z1FmbEQV77 — jay1williams (@jay1williams1) August 5, 2020

Imagine the PTSD that kids who make their parents and/or loved ones sick with COVID will feel. It will ruin their lives. — TheCakeisaLie 🇨🇦 (@thelieisacake) August 5, 2020

He doesn’t care about Barron. Or anyone but himself — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) August 5, 2020

He’s out of touch with reality, watching this shit makes my brain hurt. — EnergyDonk (@energydonk) August 5, 2020