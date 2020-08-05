Quantcast
Trump draws horrified reaction after telling Fox & Friends that he’s ‘done a great job on the corona’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump gave a long, rambling interview to “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday in which he repeated a number of false claims about the United States’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, Trump falsely claimed that children were “virtually immune” to the disease, that Democrats were only keeping schools closed to hurt him politically, and that the virus “will go away like things go away.”

Trump also claimed that “this country has done a great job on the corona,” despite the fact that more than 150,000 people have died from the disease in just five months.

Trump’s multiple false claims about COVID-19 drew a horrified response on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

