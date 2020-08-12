Trump draws ridicule for press conference after Biden/Harris event: ‘Did someone give him a Valium?’

On Wednesday, just as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) were winding down their first official joint campaign event, President Donald Trump kicked off his latest White House briefing.

As usual, the president triggered a round of mockery from social media.

A somnambulant Trump starts his August 12 press briefing with some casual xenophobia and then starts hyping the stock market pic.twitter.com/T4ObIke7qN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"The docsters"?? — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 12, 2020

A lot of Trump folks knocked Biden for having some notes out yesterday during his convo with Harris. Weird none of them seem to care that Trump appears to effectively be reading from a script/notes at the top of the briefing, like he often does. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s propaganda briefing has begun, and he’s in his new subdued mood he’s been on in the past few days. There is finally a new tone from Trump and it’s sad and tired af. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 12, 2020

I finally realized that the President's Daily Press Briefing is the only way Trump finds out what's going on in his administration! — Sandy G Hickerson (@SandyGHickerson) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump talks college football at a White House briefing: "I spoke to some of the great football players, college players. Trevor and lot of great players called. Coach called. Coach O. Lot of fantastic people I got to speak to. Athletes. Leaders. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Trump stroking out right before our eyes right now? This briefing is even worse than usual, right? — J D (@underemployedJD) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Damn. The juxtaposition between the Biden-Harris press conference and trump’s propaganda press briefing is shockingly stark. Did someone give him a Valium first? My 8 year old reads better than this — Lillian Mc (@Lilliancmac) August 12, 2020

Trump seems to be unable to give a briefing without reading anymore. Monotone voice. Rambling. Whining. No plan. No guidelines for schools reopening. — Susan Lee Muir (@SusanLeeMuir3) August 12, 2020