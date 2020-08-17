Trump draws ridicule for promise to pardon someone ‘very, very important’ later this week

After his event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, President Donald Trump told the press pool that he will be pardoning someone “very, very important” on Tuesday. He gave no other details, except that it wouldn’t be NSA leaker Edward Snowden or former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

NEW: On the flight home from Wisconsin, the President told us he plans to pardon someone “very, very important” tomorrow who is not Edward Snowden or Michael Flynn. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 18, 2020

The president immediately drew scorn from social media, with some people criticizing it as a desperate play for attention — and others offering tongue-in-cheek speculation about who it could be.

Is it legally possible for him to pardon Ghislane Maxwell? — ✊🏾 (@mattfr0mphilly) August 18, 2020

My guess is Bernard Madoff. Who is your guess? 🤔 — 🌊🌊🏳️‍🌈7️⃣8️⃣ days🇺🇸🌊🌊 (@educated_educ8r) August 18, 2020

Gotta get the band back together — name withheld (@yousparkypants) August 18, 2020

Thats "Director of National Intelligence Exotic" to you. — Robert Trump's Ghost (@Yoshi4fun) August 18, 2020

Trump: 'I am going to throw someone off the plane from my immediate family on the return trip to Washington.' God, this man is exhausting. pic.twitter.com/QOVc1FGmnS — The Rube Report (@GuadalahonkyToo) August 18, 2020

Or abusing the power while he can.

I think after November, the new admin should look at abolishing Presidential pardon, or securing it behind some checks and balances. Maybe only on agreement between Pres, House leader and Senate leader. — TheColossis (@TheColossis) August 18, 2020

He’s trying to get a scrap of attention away from the Democratic convention tonight — Lisa Mead (@LGShearingMead) August 18, 2020

Shiny coins all over the place. Don’t be distracted. Remember Tik Tok 2 weeks ago. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 18, 2020

Maybe He is pardoning himself — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 18, 2020

LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK — Rob 🏚 (@heterochromicp1) August 18, 2020

