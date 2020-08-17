Quantcast
Trump draws ridicule for promise to pardon someone ‘very, very important’ later this week

Published

37 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Olivier Douliery:AFP)

After his event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, President Donald Trump told the press pool that he will be pardoning someone “very, very important” on Tuesday. He gave no other details, except that it wouldn’t be NSA leaker Edward Snowden or former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The president immediately drew scorn from social media, with some people criticizing it as a desperate play for attention — and others offering tongue-in-cheek speculation about who it could be.

