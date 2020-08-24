Trump ex-DHS official skewers president in new ad: ‘What we saw was terrifying’
On Monday, Republican Voters Against Trump dropped a new ad featuring Miles Taylor, a former Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration who recently came out in support of Joe Biden.
“I served as the chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security under the Donald Trump administration, and it was my job to help the Department of Homeland Security to keep our country safe,” said Taylor. “What we saw was terrifying.”
“The president told us to stop giving money to people whose houses had burned down because California didn’t support him,” said Taylor. “He said he wanted to have a deliberate policy of ripping children away from their parents. He was unfocused, undisciplined. I have to support Joe Biden for president.”
New Ad: Miles Taylor For Biden.
Airing nationally on Fox News Channel during Republican National Convention coverage.
