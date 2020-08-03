Trump explodes over ‘Democrat stuff’ when asked about Manhattan prosecutors investigating his taxes

At Monday’s White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump was asked for comment about the new filings from New York prosecutors suggesting the subpoena for his tax returns is part of a criminal investigation into his businesses. Trump responded by raging that it was “a continuation of the Democrat stuff” and a “witch hunt.”

“This is a continuation of the worst witch hunt in American history,” said Trump. “Didn’t work out for Congress, didn’t work out for Mueller, didn’t work out for anybody, so what they’re doing is they send people all over the country, I guess. But it’s really a terrible thing they do. It’s a terrible thing. The witch hunt has gone on long enough.”

