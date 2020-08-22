Trump falsely claims his slowdown of the Postal Service is ‘all another hoax’ in rant against voting by mail during pandemic
On Saturday, the House Oversight Committee released documents showing the Trump administration’s U.S. Postal Service delays have been far worse than USPS has acknowledged.
“The new documents being released by the Committee today are part of a “PMG Briefing”—a presentation prepared directly for the Postmaster General last week, on August 12, 2020. They provide a detailed assessment of service performance trends over the past year. According to these documents, there has been a significant drop in service standards across the board since the beginning of July—including in First-Class, Marketing, Periodicals, and Priority Mail,” the Oversight Committee explained.
Trump, however, said that his administration’s efforts to slow down the mail to help his re-election was actually a hoax, while again demonstrating his motivations.
“Representatives of the Post Office have repeatedly stated that they DO NOT NEED MONEY, and will not make changes. This is all another HOAX by the Democrats to give 25 Billion unneeded dollars for political purposes, without talking about the Universal Mail-In Ballot Scam that they are trying to pull off in violation of everything that our Country stands for,” Trump falsely argued.
“Vote NO to the Pelosi/ Schumer money wasting HOAX which is taking place now. Then fight the $51 million unasked for Ballots. Only ABSENTEE BALLOTS are acceptable!” Trump argued.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020
