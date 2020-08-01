Quantcast
Trump ‘fixer’ Barr has ‘devastated’ the Justice Department and it will take years to repair the damage: report

August 1, 2020

On Saturday, writing for Politico, Brennan Center for Justice fellow Victoria Bassetti and former House impeachment counsel Norm Eisen laid out the necessary steps to fix the problems at the Justice Department in the wake of Attorney General William Barr’s political rampages.

“Barr’s testimony demonstrated a singular blend of real pugnacity and feigned world-weariness as he defended his 18 months in office,” wrote Bassetti and Eisen. “Barr has tried to muzzle Trump’s critics, protect his friends, hide information from Congress and investigate those who investigated the president. He has also — much like [Roy] Cohn and [Michael] Cohen — worked as a PR agent, spinning negative information in Trump’s favor, and even using federal agents to violently clear a path through protesters before a presidential photo op.”

As a consequence of this, they wrote, “the Department of Justice is going to have to come to a larger reckoning at some point, instituting or welcoming stronger safeguards against manipulation and misuse and shoring up ethical standards.”

One step, they wrote, is to make the Office of Legal Counsel — which has spent the Trump years writing partisan memos to bolster the president’s legal position — truly independent. Another is to give more authority to the DOJ inspector general to investigate misconduct by the attorney general, which they note is “backed by several Republican senators,” and to make the department’s ethics recommendations — like their basis for recommending various officials recuse from certain cases — more transparent. Yet another is to increase congressional oversight and improve the process for confirming departmental nominees.

“In the case of Barr, Trump’s instinct for finding fixers has served his agenda well,” concluded Bassetti and Eisen. “But it has devastated the once-proud Department of Justice. Restoring the department’s reputation will take sustained work long after Barr departs and Trump is once more cruising the back streets of the Tri-State area for representation.”

Lt Col Vindman accuses Trump of ‘bullying and intimidation’ in scathing WaPo op-ed

August 1, 2020

August 1, 2020

On Saturday, writing for The Washington Post, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of the key witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, slammed the president and stood up for his principles.

"After 21 years, six months and 10 days of active military service, I am now a civilian. I made the difficult decision to retire because a campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation by President Trump and his allies forever limited the progression of my military career," wrote Vindman. "At no point in my career or life have I felt our nation’s values under greater threat and in more peril than at this moment. Our national government during the past few years has been more reminiscent of the authoritarian regime my family fled more than 40 years ago than the country I have devoted my life to serving."

August 1, 2020

‘Grow up’: Trump slammed by CNN analyst for whining about upcoming November election

August 1, 2020

August 1, 2020

A CNN discussion on Donald Trump's continuing obsession with mail-in voting led one contributor to claim that the is sending signals that he knows he's going to lose and he is setting the stage for multiple attempts to set aside or contest the election results.

Then he told the president to "grow up."

After "New Day" host Victor Blackwell shared clips of the president claiming the election results wouldn't be reliable and we "might never know" who actually won the election, Blackwell set the stage for CNN analyst Errol Louis.

"So Errol, anything short of a clear win for the president -- and right now there's no poll that suggests that's in the cards -- how confident are you, or is that what you're expecting we'll see from the Trump campaign, piles of litigation?" the host asked.

