Trump furious that he can’t do rallies in Florida after its GOP governor made COVID spread ‘worse’: report
President Donald Trump is reportedly furious at one of his allies for taking his advice.
According to Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman, the president is angry that he can’t hold any of his trademark campaign rallies in Florida amid its weeks-long surge in COVID-19 cases.
What’s more, Sherman’s sources say Trump is putting the blame for this predicament at the feet of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been eager to follow the president’s commands to reopen state economies even as the country records more than 50,000 infections and 1,000 new deaths from the novel coronavirus every day.
“He thinks Ron has made it a lot worse,” one Republican who spoke with Trump said.
Trump was forced to cancel his planned RNC acceptance speech in Jacksonville after public health officials told him there was no way to safely hold a mass gathering in the city without risking mass COVID-19 infection.
Nonetheless, one aid tells Sherman that “rallies are his jam” and that “Trump won’t be happy until he is doing multiple rallies a day.”
Kellyanne Conway complains ‘sexist’ media covers what Kamala Harris is wearing but not Mike Pence
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence is the victim of "sexist" news coverage which does not report on his wardrobe.
While speaking to reporters outside the White House, Conway reacted to the news that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) had been selected as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate.
Conway argued that other women -- like herself -- had made history before Harris was chosen as the presumptive vice presidential nominee.
"We can't say certain words or certain words mean a certain thing," Conway opined. "And I'd be careful about that, not just because all of those words are said by all of you about people like me but also because I guess we don't treat all women the same, especially women who were the first and made history. But that's alright. I'll have my say one day."
‘A conspiracy’: Alarms sound after postal worker reports removal of sorting machines
The removal of key equipment from Post Offices should be viewed as nothing less than "sabotage," said one observer.
The head of the Iowa Postal Workers Union alleged Tuesday that mail sorting machines are "being removed" from Post Offices in her state due to new policies imposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor to President Donald Trump whose operational changes have resulted in dramatic mail slowdowns across the nation.
Chris Wallace slams GOPers ‘struggling’ with Kamala Harris: ‘Who among the Democrats would they have liked?’
Fox News host Chris Wallace observed on Wednesday that conservative voices are "struggling" to find the best way to attack presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
"She is not far to the left," Wallace told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. "I think she's a reasonably safe choice. She was the obvious frontrunner. She was the obvious choice. She adds some excitement to the ticket. She's a statement to African-Americans and especially to African-American women, who are the real solid core of the Democratic Party, that the party does not take them for granted."
"And so I think she's a pretty safe choice and will energize some women, energize some African-Americans," he continued. "And most importantly, it's a cliche but it's true. Like the Hippocratic Oath, what people always say about the vice presidential pick is first do no harm."