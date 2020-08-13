Quantcast
Trump goes all-in on portraying Kamala Harris as an ‘angry’ Black woman in new Fox interview

8 mins ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday went all-in on portraying presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as “angry” and “mad.”

During an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, the president assailed Harris for her questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearings.

The president described Harris as “a mad woman” and said that “she was the angriest of the group [of Democrats at the Kavanaugh hearings] and they were all angry.”

“They’re all radical left, angry people,” the president added. “These are seriously ill people.”

The president and his team have struggled to coalesce around a narrative from which to attack Harris, who was announced as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate on Tuesday.

Trump has tried calling Harris “phony,” but now seems to be pivoting to describing her as “angry,” a stereotype that is often deployed to disparage Black women.


'Months to prepare': Trump's 'disarray' after Kamala Harris joins Biden mocked on Morning Joe

2 mins ago

August 13, 2020

MSNBC's John Heilemann marveled at the "total disarray" in President Donald Trump's response to Sen. Kamala Harris joining the Democratic ticket.

The president has seemed even more off than usual since Joe Biden named the California Democrat his running mate, the "Morning Joe" contributor said, although Trump and the Republican Party should have been prepared for that likely scenario.

"If you think about the metrics by which we judge in politics, a VP rollout, they controlled the timing, didn't have a leak that came out, got out ahead of them," Heilemann said. "All the electronic means they used on Tuesday to get the word out, 24 hours later you had a unified Democratic Party. No faction of the party taking potshots at the pick. Not just unified but enthused, donors writing checks. Small donors on the web giving the campaign its biggest fund-raising campaign in history. Everything you could want on the Democratic side and rave reviews from the press. A candidate who cleared the bar ready to be commander in chief. No one questioning their qualifications, and on the Republican side, total disarray in terms of what the message is supposed to be."

Experts weigh in on Trump's chances of going to jail

14 mins ago

August 13, 2020

Will America soon have its first Shawshank President? Will Donald Trump find himself fending off riots in the Attica mess hall? Tweetless and at the mercy of 2,000 “angry Democrat” inmates?

A number of recent developments show that one cannot rule it out. Things took a decidedly serious turn last week when New York prosecutors told a federal judge that there were “public reports of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.” They added that they that they may also be investigating possible crimes involving bank and insurance fraud, according to the New York Times, which also reported that Deutsche Bank has been complying with a Manhattan District Attorney’s Office subpoena for months, turning over detailed financial records in connection with some $2 billion the bank has lent Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 