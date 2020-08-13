Trump goes all-in on portraying Kamala Harris as an ‘angry’ Black woman in new Fox interview

President Donald Trump on Thursday went all-in on portraying presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as “angry” and “mad.”

During an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, the president assailed Harris for her questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearings.

The president described Harris as “a mad woman” and said that “she was the angriest of the group [of Democrats at the Kavanaugh hearings] and they were all angry.”

“They’re all radical left, angry people,” the president added. “These are seriously ill people.”

The president and his team have struggled to coalesce around a narrative from which to attack Harris, who was announced as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate on Tuesday.

Trump has tried calling Harris “phony,” but now seems to be pivoting to describing her as “angry,” a stereotype that is often deployed to disparage Black women.