Trump ridiculed for his ‘rebuttal’ — after Obama ‘threw the shade of a mighty oak’
The leader of the free world threw a tantrum on Twitter in all capital letters as his immediate predecessor blasted him in a primetime address to the nation.
“I did hope that Donald Trump would show some interest in taking the job seriously,” Barack Obama said. “For close to 4 years he has shown no interest in putting in the work. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t and the consequences of that failure are severe. 170k Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone.”
HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020
WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020
Veep star Julia Louis-Drefus praises future Madam Vice President Kamala Harris
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus won six consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of fictional politician Selina Meyer on the hit HBO series Veep.
The actress, who has won more Emmy and Screen Actor Guild Awards than any other performer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on the night she will officially accept the Democratic National Committee's nomination as the vice presidential nominee.
Only 76 days until we can call these two Mr. President and Madam Vice President ❤️#MVP #demconvention pic.twitter.com/tS8UuWX5kg
Consequences of Trump’s failure are ‘severe’: Read excerpts from Obama’s 2020 DNC speech on ‘uniting America’
The theme of Wednesday’s program is “A More Perfect Union.”
Here are a few excerpts from Obama's remarks:
"I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.