Trump ridiculed for his ‘rebuttal’ — after Obama ‘threw the shade of a mighty oak’

Published

29 mins ago

on

Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House (Fox Business/screen grab)

The leader of the free world threw a tantrum on Twitter in all capital letters as his immediate predecessor blasted him in a primetime address to the nation.

“I did hope that Donald Trump would show some interest in taking the job seriously,” Barack Obama said. “For close to 4 years he has shown no interest in putting in the work. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t and the consequences of that failure are severe. 170k Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone.”

