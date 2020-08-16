Trump grabs spotlight but reclusive Biden leads in the polls
Washington (AFP) – Despite being gaffe-prone, getting up in years and barely heading out on the campaign trail, Democrat Joe Biden is leading in the polls as the coronavirus epidemic and economic crisis make the November presidential election a referendum on Donald Trump.The COVID-19 outbreak has stripped Trump of his beloved campaign rallies but he has made the most of his White House pulpit to remain in the public eye.The 77-year-old Biden, on the other hand, has held few campaign events, spending most of his time since mid-March at home in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden’s sparse public sched…
Can Trump do the impossible? He thinks so
Bedminster (United States) (AFP) - Maybe it was the beautiful sunset, or the crowd of tough-looking men cheering his name, or even some reassurance from secret polling, but Donald Trump did not sound like a president who risks humiliation in less than 80 days.Standing on the steps of his luxury golf clubhouse in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump addressed supporters from the New York Police Department union, as it announced its endorsement.And with the practiced enthusiasm of a real estate magnate who spent a lifetime selling shiny dreams, he offered them electoral fantasy.He told them he was not ... (more…)
Katrina hero Russell Honoré goes on epic rant accusing Trump of making America ‘look stupid’
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, retired Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré went on an extended and impassioned rant, attacking Donald Trump for hindering the Post Office and for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is making the United States looks "stupid" in the eyes of the world.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the hero of the Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts noted the slowdown in receiving mail from the Post Office under the president's new Postmaster General and admitted that he had to leave his home to pick up medications because mail deliveries are running dangerously behind.
Trump is scaring away voters by treating them as if they are as ‘ignorant’ as he is: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative never-Trumper Matt Lewis claims voters have caught onto Donald Trump's game of reducing American voting groups to caricatures in order to rally voters and, in the process, he is demonstrating how "ignorant" he is.
The former Republican pointed specifically to the president's characterization of women as either 50s-style suburban moms or "nasty" -- the label he applied to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) -- with nothing in between.
"Trump’s America is a cynical and base place where people are identified as extreme avatars and insulting stereotypes instead of as complex individuals. But is it reality?' Lewis asked. "This worldview helped him win in 2016, because enough voters believed the caricature he sold us about himself (a bogus image of wealth and success), as well as the image he sold us about others (Lyin’ Ted Cruz, Crooked Hillary, the 'fake news' media, you get it). But after nearly four years, it is helping him lose bigly in 2020."