Trump has a New York ‘cartoon view’ of his conservative base: NYT analysis
President Donald Trump grew up in a life of privilege in New York City and is positioning himself in the 2020 election based on caricatures of what conservative voters want, according to a New York Times report by Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent Maggie Haberman.
Haberman began by noting Trump’s defense of the Confederate flag.
“People love it,” Trump said on CBS News. “I know people that like the Confederate flag, and they’re not thinking about slavery. I just think it’s freedom of speech.”
Haberman explained the importance of the comments.
“It was the latest example of Mr. Trump promoting a caricatured view of what he believes his base wants — in this case defending a symbol of oppression that even the state of Mississippi has decided to retire, as well as the U.S. military, which issued new guidance on flags on Friday,” she explained. “From holding a Bible aloft for a photo op outside a historic church, to scolding NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its races, to heralding the ‘heritage’ of the South, Mr. Trump repeatedly elevates to the public stage what he imagines are the top priorities for the voters who back him.”
“When Mr. Trump first became a presidential candidate in 2015, his view of the conservative voters he was looking to cultivate was informed by his own experience as a wealthy real-estate scion who periodically waded into the culture wars of late-20th-century New York City. More recently, his view has been influenced by right-wing television, especially Fox News,” Haberman reported.
Trump rarely attends church, preferring to spend his weekends golfing.
“Evangelicals, for instance, have long felt that they were being mocked by elites, and they broadly make the point that Mr. Trump has heard their concerns in a way previous presidents have not. Yet Mr. Trump has shown difficulty understanding what motivates evangelicals, as well as the distinction between them and more secular Christians. A former supporter of abortion rights, Mr. Trump could not recall the name of a prominent annual anti-abortion rally, March for Life, despite having been the first sitting president to speak at the event, in January,” The Times reported.
“They’re against religion, they’re against the Bible,” Trump says of Democrats and Texas. Here’s my piece on Trump’s NY cartoon view of what Republican voters view as priorities. https://t.co/tajGoVOnoN
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 4, 2020
2020 Election
Trump abruptly flip-flopped on voting by mail — here’s why
President Donald Trump and his allies have been waging a disinformation campaign about mail-in voting, aggressively trying to delegitimize the practice that has a history in the United States dating back to the Civil War. The plan, as I’ve argued, seems to be to lay the groundwork for challenging mail-in votes or stopping them from being counted if it looks like he’s ahead with in-person ballots on Election Day.
But on Tuesday afternoon, the president suddenly changed his tune on the matter in one key state: Florida. He sent the following tweet:
2020 Election
Trump backtracks on Florida mail-in voting: ‘I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he wanted "all" people to vote by mail in Florida.
"Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!"
Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA
2020 Election
Kansas Republicans frustrated with Trump for ignoring party turmoil: report
With Kansas Republican voters going to the polls on Tuesday to pick a nominee to run for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts, GOP leaders in the state are expressing frustration with Donald Trump for refusing to endorse the candidate preferred by local party leaders which could lead to a highly controversial candidate getting the nod.
According to the Huffington Post, the Republican leadership in Kansas would prefer Rep. Roger Marshall be the November nominee but may be stuck with former Trump nominee Kris Kobach who, polls show, would drive away many conservative voters.