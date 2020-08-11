Trump has a plan to steal the election — here’s the risky way Dem voters can thwart it: columnist
President Donald Trump has been simultaneously attacking mail-in voting even as his administration’s officials have been slowing down the United States Postal Service’s deliveries in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.
New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie believes that the president is going to claim victory on election night if early results show him ahead, and then try to block the counting of any ballots that have been sent through mail.
“If Trump is leading on election night, in other words, there’s a good chance he’ll try to disrupt and delegitimize the counting process,” Bouie writes. “That way, if Joe Biden pulls ahead in the days (or weeks) after voting ends — if we experience a “blue shift” like the one in 2018, in which the Democratic majority in the House grew as votes came in — the president will have given himself grounds to reject the outcome as ‘fake news.'”
Because of this, Bouie believes that Democratic voters who are healthy should be willing to risk getting infected with COVID-19 and vote in person.
“The only way to prevent this scenario, or at least, rob it of the oxygen it needs to burn, is to deliver an election night lead to Biden,” he argues. “This means voting in person. No, not everyone will be able to do that. But if you plan to vote against Trump and can take appropriate precautions, then some kind of hand delivery — going to the polls or bringing your mail-in ballot to a ‘drop box’ — will be the best way to protect your vote.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump thinks his re-election problem is that voters aren’t seeing enough of him: White House reporter
President Donald Trump is gambling that voters want to see even more of him on television, as his re-election chances dim.
As the campaign enters its final months, the president has wanted to claim the spotlight for himself by reviving his coronavirus briefings, inserting himself into pandemic relief negotiations and accepting the GOP nomination from a dramatic -- but ethically problematic -- location such as the White House or Gettysburg battlefield.
"There seems to be a lot less to these executive actions, not even executive orders, than the White House initially framed," said Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "This was a political move in many ways. This was the president trying to stay on the sidelines for the first few weeks of the negotiations, trying to insert himself in the center of it, to make himself a man of decisive action, breaking through the Washington gridlock."
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham’s loyalty to Trump threatens his re-election
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing as tough of an election challenge as he's seen, but could he actually lose to Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison?
Harrison has broken fundraising records and forced Graham to spend big on attack ads in a race that's virtually tied, according to recent polls, and at least one election forecaster is calling the race a toss-up, reported Politico.
“If Graham’s fortunes are closely tied to Trump’s," said Scott Huffmon, a political scientist at Winthrop University, "then, for Graham to lose, you either have to predict a Trump loss in South Carolina (which would precipitate a Graham loss) or a situation in which Trump wins in South Carolina and many Trump supporters either vote against Graham, or don’t vote in the Senate race."