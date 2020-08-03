Trump has ‘confused’ his own voters about mail-in ballots — and GOP fears ‘turnout crisis’: report
President Donald Trump’s frequent attacks on mail-in voting have made his own voters far less likely to take advantage of filing absentee ballots — and the Washington Post reports that GOP operatives fear it could create a “turnout crisis.”
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill tells the Post that he recently met with a group of Republican voters who traditionally send their ballots through the mail, but were now reluctant to do so thanks to the president’s regular attacks on the system.
“They were confused about two different kinds of mail-in balloting, where one is ‘good’ and one is not,” he explains.
A GOP strategist in North Carolina, meanwhile, concedes that Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting are “a problem” for the party.
“The president has oversimplified the issue to criticize the method of voting, rather than the way it’s done,” they say. “The details matter.”
According to the Post’s sources, RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, who in public has backed the president’s attacks on mail-in voting, has told him privately that he will do damage to the party unless he makes a more nuanced critique of the system.
“McDaniel has additionally urged him to stop his blanket attacks on mail voting and present a more nuanced message,” the Post reports.
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘craziness’ is scaring off exhausted voters in the Rust Belt states: columnist
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, political observer Daniel McGraw said voters in a key region between Pennsylvania and Ohio have had enough of the chaos in the Donald Trump's White House and his failure to bring the jobs he promised them in 2016.
As McGraw points out, the region along the border encompassing Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence and Beaver counties in Pennsylvania was a solid Democratic region until Trump came along. Writing that candidate Trump swept into the area in 2016 with rallies where he promised jobs and better times ahead McGraw stated that Trump's pitch was well-received and local voters turned out for him.
2020 Election
Trump feared ‘extreme backlash’ for conducting war on Chicago — but in a second term, he won’t care about that
2020 Election
Trump mocked for ‘delusional’ boasts of massive crowds greeting him in COVID-ravaged states
President Donald Trump on Monday boasted about massive crowds of people greeting him in the COVID-ravaged states of Florida and Texas -- but these claims appear to be at odds with reality.
Writing on Twitter, the president claimed that his support from voters is stronger than ever, and he cited purportedly large crowds gathered to greet him in two crucial states as evidence.
"My visits last week to Texas and Frorida (sic) had massive numbers of cheering people gathered along the roads and highways, thousands and thousands, even bigger (by far) than the crowds of 2016," the president wrote. "Saw no Biden supporters, and yet some in the Fake News said it was an equal number. Sad!"